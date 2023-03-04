PHILIPPINES, March 4 - Press Release

March 4, 2023 Villar calls for wildlife protection Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, encouraged everyone to protect our wildlife, noting that we will be adversely affected by its damage or loss. "We owe it to the future generation to conserve and protect our wildlife resources. It is part of our duty to leave this world better than we found it," said Villar during the celebration of World Wildlife Day 2023 in the Philippines led by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Toni Loyzaga. "Let us not act harshly in ways that will threaten the delicate balance that sustains all life on earth. Let us make sure that the future generations will still encounter and co-exist with an abundance of plants and animals, and not just see them in old pictures," further stated Villar. On March 3 of each year, she said, we observe the World Wildlife Day to celebrate and to raise awareness on our amazing biodiversity due to the presence of wild animals and plants, and their contributions to our lives and the earth. The senator noted that March 3 also commemorates the birth of CITES or the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, signed in 1973. "This year is a milestone for it is the 50th anniversary of the Convention. And the theme "Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation" was chosen in recognition of the collaborative work and partnerships done for sustainability, wildlife and biodiversity conservation." As an advocate for wildlife conservation, she extolled championing the protection of a Ramsar site and a legislated protected area (PA) in her home city- the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park {LPPWP). LPPWP is a habitat and sanctuary of wild migratory and endemic birds. When Villar was first designated as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment in the 17th Congress, she strongly pushed for the passage of RA No. 11038 (ENIPAS Act of 2018) which strengthened the legal framework for the establishment, management and maintenance of all PAs. The Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018 facilitated the legislation of 94 protected areas (PAs) and 13 PAs individually legislated under the original NIPAS law. Under the 18th Congress, seven more PAs were legislated under her watch- to a total of 114 legislated protected areas measuring 4.4 M hectares. She expects to sponsor at the plenary the committee report on the Revised Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection bill before Congress adjourns sine die this coming June. "The revision of the law is needed because the violative act and other atrocities being committed against wildlife and their habitats today are made up of acts that were not contemplated 22 years ago," she said. " The incidence of wildlife crimes has evolved and grown, the violators have become more equipped, made use of modern technology and social media, and they act in syndicates," she further stated. She hopes to get the support of all her fellow senators. Villar, nanawagang protektahan ang wildlife Tinagubilinan ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, ang lahat na protektahan ang ating wildlife dahil sa masamang epekto ng pinsala o pagkawala nito. "We owe it to the future generation to conserve and protect our wildlife resources. It is part of our duty to leave this world better than we found it," pahayag ni Villar sa pagdiriwang ng World Wildlife Day 2023 sa pangunguna ni Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Toni Loyzaga. "Let us not act harshly in ways that will threaten the delicate balance that sustains all life on earth. Let us make sure that the future generations will still encounter and co-exist with an abundance of plants and animals, and not just see them in old pictures," ani Villar. Tuwing March 3 kada taon, ipinagdiriwang ang World Wildlife Day upang pukawin ang kamalayan sa mga nakamamanghang biodiversity dulot ng wild animals at halaman at ang kanilang ambag sa atin. Ipinagdiriwang din sa March 3 ang pagbuo sa CITES o ang Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora na nilagdaan noong 1973. "This year is a milestone for it is the 50th anniversary of the Convention. And the theme 'Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation' was chosen in recognition of the collaborative work and partnerships done for sustainability, wildlife and biodiversity conservation." Bilang advocate ng wildlife conservation, isinusulong ni Villar ang pag-aalaga sa Ramsar site at legislated protected area (PA) sa kanyang bayan sa Las Pinas City- Ang Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park {LPPWP). Habitat at sanctuary ng wild migratory at endemic birds ang LPPWP. Nang unang italagang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment noong 17th Congress, isinulong niya ang RA No. 11038 (ENIPAS Act of 2018) na nagpapalakas sa legal framework sa pagtatayo, pangangasiwa at pagpapanatili sa lahat ng PAs. Napadali ng Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018 ang legislation ng 94 protected areas (PAs) at 13 PAs na individually legislated sa ilalim ng original NIPAS law. Noong 18th Congress, may pito pang PAs ang naisabatas sa ilalim rin ng kanyang pamumuno na ngayon ay nasa kabuuang 114 legislated protected areas at may sukat na 4.4 M ektarya. Umaasa siyang ma-sponsor sa plenaryo ang committee report sa Revised Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection bill bago mag-adjourn ang Kongreso sa Hunyo. "The revision of the law is needed because the violative act and other atrocities being committed against wildlife and their habitats today aremade up of acts that were not contemplated 22 years ago," sabi pa ni Villar. " The incidence of wildlife crimes has evolved and grown, the violators have become more equipped, made use of modern technology and social media, and they act in syndicates," dagdag pa niya Umaasa siyang makukuha suporta ng mga kasamahang senator.