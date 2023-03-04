Department of Health and Windward Community College honor graduates of the “Mental Health Technician Certificate Program”

Posted on Mar 3, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) and Windward Community College (WCC) yesterday recognized eleven graduates of the “Mental Health Technician Certificate Program,” which was designed to expand Hawai‘i’s mental healthcare workforce. All eleven graduates already work at the Hawai‘i State Hospital. Graduate Ephraim P. Nabong, stated, “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to take this course, and I’m looking forward to taking more credits in the future and apply it in my daily life, especially at work.”

“Congratulations to the graduates who worked hard to complete this comprehensive certificate program,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth S. Fink. “Programs like this grow and provide opportunities to advance careers in our much-needed mental healthcare workforce.”

This program was created as a result of a collaborative effort initially spearheaded by State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole when he brought together DOH and WCC administrators to discuss building an educational pathway for the Hawai‘i State Hospital. It is an opportunity to support the Hawai‘i State Hospital and its employees, as well as better care for patients with mental illness in Hawai‘i.

WCC’s “Mental Health Technician Certificate Program” prepares students to work as assistants to mental health professionals in institutional settings, such as the Hawai‘i State Hospital, and in community-based settings, such as State-Operated Specialized Residential Services (SOSRP). Trained mental health technicians are in demand locally at several healthcare organizations, including DOH.

