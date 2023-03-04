Innovations in Sensors, Silicon Photonics, Spintronics, Solid State Lidars, Machine Learning & Microbots 2022
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Sensors, Silicon Photonics, Spintronics, Solid State Lidars, Machine Learning & Microbots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of novel magnetic sensors to perform safer brain surgeries and to improve prosthetic limb performance. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of complementary metal-oxide semiconductor-based microbots that can be used in healthcare applications and in environmental remediation. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of photonic and electronic chips to improve the core performance efficiency of machine learning hardware.
The TOE additionally provides insights into the use of metallic crystal compounds to enhance the speed of operations of microelectronic devices and the deployment of solid-state lidars to provide 360 degrees field of view for autonomous vehicles. The TOE provides the latest innovations in the use of bioelectronic sensors for the faster detection of contaminants during wastewater treatment and the use of quantum sensors for battery monitoring in electric vehicles.
Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Sensors, Silicon Photonics, Spintronics, Solid State Lidars, Machine Learning & Microbots
- Metallic Compound Crystal will Improve Speed of Operations of Microelectronic Devices
- City University of Hong Kong's Value Proposition
- Solid-State Lidar to Provide 360-degree Field of View in Autonomous Vehicles
- Pohang University's Value Proposition
- Diagnostic Devices based on Magnetic Sensors to Make Brain Surgery Safer
- Johannes Gutenburg University's Value Proposition
- Bioelectronic Sensors to Detect Contaminants Faster in Wastewater Treatment
- Rice University's Value Proposition
- Implanting Magnetic Sensors in Muscles to Improve Prosthetic Limb Performance
- MIT's Value Proposition
- Improving the Accuracy of Global Positioning System (GPS) Networks
- Delft University's Value Proposition
- Quantum Sensor-based Battery Monitoring for Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Tokyo Institute of Technology - Value Proposition
- CMOS IC-Embedded Microbots* for Healthcare Applications
- Cornell University - Value Proposition
- Miniaturized Sensors that DetectLithium Dose Intake in Bipolar Patients
- ACS - Value Proposition
- Novel Self-healing Process to Prolong Structural Components' Lifespan
- NCSU - Value Proposition
- Coupling of Silicon And III-V Semiconductors for Silicon Photonic Applications
- HKUST - Value Proposition
- Optical Chip To Train Machine Learning (ML) Hardware Provides High Performance
- Optical Chip - Value Proposition
- Compound Semiconductor Based on Silicon Germanium Has Advantages in Terms of Energy Efficiency
- Vienna University's Compound Semiconductor - Value Proposition
- Nanowire Fabrication Method Lays the Path for Spintronics
- Tokyo Institute's Nanowire - Value Proposition
- Single-material Diode Exhibits Switching Capabilities with Temperature Changes
- Technical University Of Munich's Diode - Value Proposition
- Key Contacts
- Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
