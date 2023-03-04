Let's talk about radiation protection at Hanford

For our next edition of Let’s Talk About Hanford, we're bringing on our colleagues from the radiation program team at the Washington State Department of Health's Office of Radiation Protection.

The Office of Radiation Protection protects and improves the health of people in Washington by ensuring exposure to radiation is as low as reasonably achievable.

For this conversation, the radiation program team will present on the work they do at Hanford. Following their presentation, our Nuclear Waste Program communications team will host a live Q&A session, so the team can answer your questions!

Join us for a live discussion, via Zoom or Facebook Live, on March. 29, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

This event will stream on both platforms, and a recording will be available on YouTube afterward. Those in attendance on the Zoom stream will have the opportunity to either type their questions into the chat or to unmute, turn on their cameras, and ask their questions directly.

Join via Facebook by watching live at the time of the event on our Hanford Facebook page or the Facebook event page.

Join the Zoom stream up to 15 minutes before the 5:30 p.m. start time.

Can't attend the March 29 conversation? The event recording will be available on our Facebook page and the Ecology YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends.

You can submit your questions to us in advance of the live event. We'll make every effort to answer your questions live during the Q&A session.

What it's all about

We began Let's Talk About Hanford in March 2021, aiming to help you better understand all things related to the complex nuclear cleanup at Hanford.

Beginning in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades, before shifting to a new mission in 1989, cleaning up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and the history of the site, to Hanford Reach habitat and the wildlife that calls it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations?

Missed our prior Let’s Talk About Hanford conversations? Check them out on YouTube.