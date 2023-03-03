AFGHANISTAN, March 3 -

Stephen Gailliot serves as the Director of Research at the Institute for the Study of War. Prior to joining ISW, Stephen served for 10 years in the Department of Defense as an intelligence officer on Middle East, Africa, and South Asia issues.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Boston University and a Master of Arts in International Security from George Mason University. He currently is a PhD student in George Mason University’s Political Science program.