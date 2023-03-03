Waygate's Game-Changing NFT Platform and 3D Capture Tool: Get Ready to Be Blown Away

/EIN News/ -- ST VINCENT & THE GRENADINES, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Attention all creators! Are you tired of being left behind in the world of NFTs because you don't have the technical know-how or expensive equipment to create 3D imagery?



Now, you can transform your real-life objects into ultra realistic and immersive 360-degree viewable 3D NFTs. These NFTs can be bought and sold as creative expression, or sold to metaverse projects for integration into their worlds.



Waygate's innovative application allows anyone with a smartphone to create photo-realistic 3D NFTs and multi-purpose 3D assets using cutting-edge photogrammetry techniques and advances in mobile sensor technology. The need for specialized software or 3D modelling tools is being disrupted by Waygate – all you need is a smartphone!



But it's not just about accessibility – The Waygate platform also provides a low barrier to entry. The 3D captures will make up part of the Waygate ecosystem, spurring on transactions and volume on the marketplace. Whether you want to mint your 3D captures as NFTs or list them as 3D assets for resale, Waygate has you covered.



Creator-generated 3D captures have the potential to shape the evolution of NFTs and digital assets in countless ways:



- They allow for greater customization and personalization of digital content.

- They drive the evolution of NFTs, metaverses and other virtual worlds.

- They have the potential to revolutionize the way we create and trade digital assets, representing an advancement from 2D to 3D.



What is a 3D NFT/Asset?



So what are NFTs and 3D assets, exactly? NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a new type of digital asset that is designed to be unique, one-of-a-kind, and cannot be replaced or counterfeited. They can be used to represent real-world assets like art, collectibles, and real estate in the digital world.



A 3D Asset is a digital file that represents a 3D object, these 3D assets are able to be integrated within metaverse, gaming and virtual/augmented reality environments along with the ability to be used for 3D printing.



Waygate's 3D Capture Technology



Waygate is introducing two forms of 3D creator asset capture technologies:



1. Photogrammetry, a method that turns 2D photo captures of an object into a 3D asset by taking multiple pictures from different angles and using advanced rendering technology to figure out the object's points in 3D space.



2. Advanced mobile sensor technology by sending out laser pulses that bounce off objects and return to the device, allowing it to measure the distance and create a 3D map of the object.



This technology will be embedded within the Waygate Marketplace and will provide a one stop shop for capture, upload, trade.





Waygate Social NFT Marketplace



The Waygate Marketplace is a unique platform that combines the functionality of a traditional marketplace with the social aspect of online communities. It allows users to connect with each other and engage with creators and their NFTs through features such as commenting, liking, and sharing.



Additionally, the marketplace includes user profiles with external social media links and metrics, as well as the ability to share posts on social media platforms. This creates a dynamic and interactive experience for users, and allows creators to monetize their NFTs while also building communities of like-minded individuals.



Metaverse Asset Hub



Waygate is revolutionizing the way creators monetize their 3D models by providing a platform for them to sell unique captures of real-world objects as Metaverse assets. These assets can be easily integrated into any metaverse environment, saving time and money for metaverse projects.



As the world's first blockchain Metaverse Asset Hub, Waygate is leading the way in providing a new stream of revenue for creators and a valuable resource for metaverse projects.



By using the Waygate platform, creators can turn their 3D models in-app into .OBJ format captures, making them easily accessible to metaverse developers and giving them the opportunity to monetize their work.



Waygate Platform Rewards



Waygate Rewards is a program that rewards users for engaging with and contributing to the platform. Users can earn Waystones (the platform's points currency) by registering for an account, referring new users, sharing and liking content, commenting on content, minting new NFTs, and making purchases on the platform.



Waystones can be redeemed for rewards once users reach a certain threshold, and bonus points may also be offered for certain actions or milestones. The reward system is designed to encourage user engagement and participation, while also being scalable and manageable.



