More funding available to build resilient communities

CANADA, March 3 - Island not-for-profit organizations and municipalities can access financial assistance to further develop rural areas of Prince Edward Island.

Through the Community Revitalization Program (CRP), municipalities and incorporated not-for-profit organizations can request financial support for infrastructure projects that are culturally, socially and economically important to rural areas across the province.

Beginning April 1, 2023, applications can be submitted to a local Community Development Officer. Funding will be available under two streams:

  • Small projects - funding up to 75 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $250,000;
  • Large, strategic investment projects – funding up to 50 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $2 million.

“We know that gathering places like rinks, parks, and community centres are critical to promoting healthy, resilient and vibrant communities, especially in rural PEI. Expanding the Community Revitalization Program to offer more financial help to community groups and municipalities outside our urban areas is an important step our government is taking to ensure local infrastructure is built up and renovated for many generations to enjoy.”

- Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox

