Former Police Chief Dave Poirier to lead review of provincial response to Hurricane Fiona 

CANADA, March 3 - Former Summerside Police Chief Dave Poirier will work with officials within the province’s Emergency Measures Organization, external consultants, and engage with stakeholders from across the province to conduct a comprehensive review of the provincial response to Hurricane Fiona and make recommendations to improve preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

“Hurricane Fiona was one of the worst weather events our province has ever experienced. Now that our programming and response efforts have concluded, we need to review our response and engage with Islanders, stakeholders, community groups, municipalities and non-profit organizations to collect feedback so that we can make the necessary changes to improve our response to future events.” - Justice and Public Safety Minister Darlene Compton

A request for proposals has been issued for an external consultant to review the work that the provincial government did to prepare, respond, and recover from Hurricane Fiona.

“I look forward to working with government officials, communities, organizations and Islanders in the weeks and months ahead to hear what went well, what we need to do better, and how we can be better prepared for future emergencies,” said former Summerside Police Chief, Dave Poirier. “I am intrigued to hear feedback from all Islanders so that the province can ensure we are adequately prepared and ready for future events like Hurricanes which are becoming more prevalent with the impacts of climate change.”

Opportunities for public input will be made available including in-person meetings, written submissions, and one-on-one interviews with key stakeholders.

