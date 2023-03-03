PEI Cancer Action Plan to improve cancer prevention and care 

CANADA, March 3 - Prince Edward Island has released a five-year action plan that provides a clear path to reduce cancer risks, advance high-quality care and support Islanders who are impacted by the disease.

The PEI Cancer Action Plan 2023-2028: Making a Difference Together, provides direction to strengthen the cancer care system and provide people more support during their journey. The plan was informed by experiences of those who have faced barriers receiving the care and support needed to live well with, and beyond cancer. The success of this plan will require input and ongoing collaboration from patients, families, communities, healthcare providers and leaders will be vital.

“PEI is committed to supporting innovative approaches to providing cancer care and ensuring we invest in the areas that make the most impact in reducing the disease in PEI. With the help of this plan, we will strive to ensure patients have efficient and effective access to cancer care; make wise use of resources; and, provide direction and take action to address cancer trends on Prince Edward Island. “ - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

“The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (CPAC)congratulates PEI for engaging Islanders to develop a forward-looking action plan that will reduce cancer and achieve equitable access, experience and outcomes in PEI. By designing an action plan that reflects the voices of Islanders, PEI is ready to respond to current and emerging patient needs and support pandemic recovery,” said Dr. Craig Earle, CEO of CPAC. “Driving progress towards the priorities of the PEI Cancer Action Plan will also advance the priorities and actions of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control. CPAC will continue to collaborate with partners like the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI to improve cancer outcomes.”

“We are working to achieve best practice in cancer care and strengthen supports and access to services,” adds Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI. “Our new cancer action plan provides us with a nimble, responsive and innovative framework, that we can use to tackle what is ahead together. It will guide our work to catch cancers earlier, provide those with cancer with the best possible care, take down barriers, and help patients and their support networks with tools and resources to navigate treatment.”

Media contact:

Ron Ryder

Health and Wellness

rrryder@gov.pe.ca

902-314-6367

Backgrounder