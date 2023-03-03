Province announces another 111 social housing units 

CANADA, March 3 - Future social housing options continue to expand for families and seniors in need of support, within eleven different Island communities.

Through the Affordable Housing Development Program, the Province of Prince Edward Island has partnered with Pan American Properties to create 111 social housing units while also supporting another 111 market rental units for a combined total of 222 units. These 111 units will support Islanders on the social housing registry with rent set at 25 per cent of income.

The social housing units will be located in the following communities:

Alberton – 9 units

Borden – 9 units

Cornwall – 12 units

Charlottetown – 15 units

Georgetown – 9 units

Hunter River – 9 units

Kensington – 9 units

Miscouche – 9 units

Montague – 12 units

Souris – 9 units

York – 9 units

“Housing is the root of stability for people and families. When people have access to safe, adequate and appropriate housing, they feel better and do better. We are focused on doing everything we can to increase the housing supply in both rural and urban areas of the Island.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

“We’re thrilled to be helping the Province and fellow Islanders with permanent solutions to housing insecurity, while continuing a legacy of providing investment and benefits to the communities in which we live in and serve,” says Tim Banks CEO of APM Group. “We live here and we are proud of what we build here.”

The Affordable Housing Development Program provides up to $55,000 per unit to non-profit corporations, private entrepreneurs and development corporations, housing cooperatives or municipalities to support the addition of affordable housing to construction projects. New builds, buildings currently under construction, or renovations to existing buildings are eligible, as long as the projects add new affordable units to the market. Since the launch of the program, 261 social housing units have been announced, leveraging another 325 market units.

Through this program, along with investments in mobile vouchers and 100 new government-owned social housing units announced in the fall 2021 capital budget, the provincial government is committed to adding more social housing units to its inventory.

The province has already initiated 1,185 of the 1,200 units committed to in 2019. The 2021-2022 Operating Budget included $32.4 million to provide more affordable housing for Islanders. As of February 23, 2023, there were 128 seniors and 297 families or individuals on the social housing registry.

For assistance with finding affordable housing, including applying for a social housing or a mobile rental voucher, visit Housing Assistance, email housing@gov.pe.ca or call 1-877-368-5770.

Visit Housing Assistance for more information on the Affordable Housing Development Program.

