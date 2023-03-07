Mental and Health Awareness Announces New Digital Magazine
Mental and Health Awareness New Digital Magazine Launches First Issue March 7, 2023
Magazines provide an ideal environment for advertising that inspires action, and the MAHA magazine confirms that through its in-depth research.”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mental and Health Awareness Editor-in-Chief and Founder, Doré E. Frances, Ph.D., announced the launch of MAHA, a quarterly digital magazine invested in education and mental health information and opportunities for children to adults.
— Doré E. Frances, Ph.D, Editor-in-Chief
The first quarterly magazine provides articles from feature writer Gina Morgan, MS, Co-developer of Multidimensional Awareness Profile (CORE MAP), Co-founder of Quantum Leap University, and the personal and team development coach for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Robert B. Andrews, MA, LMFT, Sports Mental Training Expert with The Institute of Sports Performance, who has assisted Olympic Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalists, World Champions, NFL and NBA All-Stars, NFL All Pro’s, summer and winter Olympic hopefuls, Heisman Trophy winners and many other elite athletes.
Atlas Life highlights its young adult program with words of wisdom from current and past students and graces our first cover. Atlas Life was founded with the intention to build the education, life skills, grit, resiliency, and personal needs of young adults with locations in Salt Lake City, Utah, and San Diego, California.
We are honored to have Golden Healer Service Dogs share the information on the inside of our front cover about their service dogs for psychiatric services, autism assistance, PTSD services, and even diabetic alert service dogs.
Dr. Terry L. Levy, Ph.D. shares his Healing Parent column with attachment parenting advice and how change is possible. Dr. Levy is the Founder of Evergreen Psychotherapy Center in Evergreen, Colorado.
Dr. Ken Huey, Ph.D., with Havenwood Academy, a program for teenage girls, wrote about Reactive Attachment Disorder. Havenwood Academy is a long-term residential treatment center.
Wasatch Academy, a college prep boarding school shares a Parent's Perspective. Wasatch Academy is a richly diverse community with students from over 30 nations and is noted as one of the top boarding schools in the United States.
The magazine also highlights Cascade Academy, a best-in-class treatment center for teenage girls. Cascade Academy is a residential treatment center that specializes in treating anxiety in teenage girls during some of their most critical years, between the ages of 13 and 18.
One of the most popular insights on the Mental and Health Awareness website is our column, Real People. Real Stories. and we are honored to share Grace's story in our first magazine. Grace is a transgender student living in Maryland.
Our reading audience can also check out Featured Events and visit our Business Directory for services supporting parents of adolescents to young adults.
Willows in the Wind, a parent support group has meetings covering those who need support virtually and brings their information on our back cover of this first issue. Willows in the Wind is a non-profit founded in 2007 by parents Jan Rao and Robin Sacks, whose teens had attended residential therapeutic programs. They saw a need for a safe meeting place where parents of adolescents with behavioral and/or mental health issues could share their stories, glean resources, and feel heard and understood.
Mental and Health Awareness magazine stems from the newly launched website of the same name, which was launched on January 1, 2023.
"Magazines provide an ideal environment for advertising that inspires action, and the MAHA magazine confirms that through its in-depth research," says Editor-in-Chief and Founder Doré E. Frances, Ph.D. "Our parent focus groups, research partners, and support team are trusted sources of information that readers need and want, with relevant, thoughtful, and interesting ads and articles that make readers feel heard and understood. That translates to more treatment providers being seen, and a greater return on their advertising investment."
Highlights
~ Devoted magazine readers enjoy exclusive services, and are more likely to trust the services they read about and see.
~ Magazine readers influence others’ reading behaviors and are above-average at sharing information with others.
~ More than half of individuals in every age group interact with magazines on social media.
~ Advertising in magazine media is effective:
Over 90 percent of women took action after seeing an ad in both a magazine and its website.
Research from Dynata shows that magazine ads provide brand lift when it comes to growing consumer awareness.
Fifty-seven percent of adults say ads in magazines fit well with their confidence when researching services, more than other media.
The number of digital magazine readers increased by 39 percent in 2022 vs. 2021.
The number of website advertisers increased by 28 percent in 2022 vs. 2021.
Mental and Health Awareness readers can access the full free magazine HERE.
Those interested in advertising can request information from Doré Frances at dore@dorefrances.com.
MentalandHealthAwareness.com, headquartered just outside Denver Colorado, provides educational and mental health resources for Educators, Families, Parents, Adolescents, and Young Adults, including articles, helplines, online resources, podcasts, resources for parents, support groups, and treatment options.
One of MAHA’s main goals is to ensure that people get help early since mental health conditions typically begin during childhood, adolescence, or young adulthood. MAHA focuses on communication, research, advocacy, and treatment opportunities.
Information about MAHA can be found at MentalandHealthAwareness.com.
