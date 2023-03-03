Submit Release
ATS Corporation Completes Acquisition of ZI-ARGUS

CAMBRIDGE, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - ATS Corporation ATS ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of ZI-ARGUS ("ZIA"), a subsidiary of Zuellig Industrial. ZIA is a leading independent automation systems integrator in the ASEAN region and Australia, with a strong focus on process control, factory floor automation, data center and Industry 4.0 digitization solutions. ATS entered into a definitive agreement and announced its intention to acquire ZI-ARGUS on October 3, 2022.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

