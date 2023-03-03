Independence Realty Trust to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT ("IRT") today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer will be participating next week in Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference held in Hollywood, FL.

The Company published its updated Investor Presentation in the investor relations section of the IRT website.

Roundtable Presentation

When: 11:15 AM ET, Monday March 6, 2023

Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this link, Citi Global Property CEO Presentation, and is also available in the investor relations section of the IRT website at https://investors.irtliving.com/corporate-profile/.The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website after the conclusion of the live event.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company's website www.irtliving.com.

