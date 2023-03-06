HOP INTO AN EPIC STORY OF SURVIVAL THAT LIES BEYOND THE CONTOURS OF ALABAMA HILLS
Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn shares a story of how Indian Annie and her family fought for their freedom no matter the oddsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A read that will move the hearts of readers, enabling them to grasp a world that seems so profoundly real, yet heartwrenching. Indian Annie is a historical fiction book by author Sally Avery Bermanzohn that talks about how Indians were forcefully uprooted from their homelands in the east of Mississippi back in the 18th century.
Annie is always proud to be Indian. While the rest of her relatives were trying to live the American custom, Annie always reminded herself of her Indian roots. Thus, the nickname, “Indian Annie”. She is a Chickasaw, one of the tribes driven out from their homelands. Due to Andrew Jackson’s Indian Removal Act, the majority of the Chickasaw tribe flew and sought shelter in Oklahoma. This was not the case for the strong and brave Annie. Annie and her family longed for freedom even if it means being secretly tucked in Freedom Hills, Northwest Alabama.
An amazon customer and an avid reader of Indian Annie says, “The book is very well-versed and interesting which tells us about the conditions and circumstances which the people faced during the Removal act. This shows light upon the hardships faced by Annie and her fellow Indians. I would recommend this to all the history lovers out there!”
A memorable piece of historical fiction that commemorates the lives of American Indians. Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
