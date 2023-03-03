A STORY OF HOW ANNIE AND HER FAMILY SURVIVED THE INDIAN REMOVAL ACT
Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn narrates the story of an Indian woman and her trials in lifeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story begins with the 1830 Indian Removal Act, wherein Indians were forced to relocate and leave east of Mississippi. With this act, it was clear that the Indians residing in the vicinity would have to abandon their homes and their lives. However, Annie (alongside her family) was among the brave Indians that fought for their homeland and managed to beat the odds.
Truly, Annie is more than just a Chickasaw. She is a symbolic representation of all the Indians and all who share the same plight—to be forcefully removed from their homelands and to resist.
Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn relays to the readers through this book how hard it must have been for families to fight for their lives, to hide in the dark, and to constantly live in fear. Even aspects of their culture are forgotten, for the sake of survival.
Meagan Lara, an Amazon customer speaks highly of this book; “This is a page turner. The writing is easy, fluid, inviting, and warm, and I did not want the book to end. We are brought into a world that feels profoundly real, with characters you care about.”
Readers wouldn’t want to miss this heartfeltly written historical fiction! Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story by Author Sally Avery Bermanzohnis available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
