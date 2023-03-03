Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Colombia and Florida

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Colombia March 5-9. In Bogota, Medellín, and Necoclí, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials, international organization and nongovernmental partners, as well as refugees and migrants to discuss efforts to continue addressing high levels of irregular migration and displacement in the region and assess the effectiveness of U.S. funded humanitarian support.

On March 10 in Miami, Florida, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with local refugee resettlement agency partners, community leaders, and recently resettled refugees.