U.S. Department of State Paid Student Internship Program Fall Cycle Now Open

The U.S. Department of State is accepting applications for the Fall 2023 cycle of its Paid Student Internship Program through March 12, 2023. The program is intended to expand opportunities for students in post-secondary degree programs to gain experience and insight into the role of diplomacy in advancing United States foreign policy objectives and be exposed to the variety of careers available at the U.S. Department of State and its diplomatic missions worldwide. By providing paid internships, the Department seeks to remove barriers for students who may not have the financial means to support themselves during an unpaid, volunteer internship.

This will be the third cohort of paid interns and up to 200 student applicants will be chosen for the Fall 2023 internship season. All interested students, including individuals belonging to a group historically underrepresented at the State Department and students enrolled at minority-serving institutions, are strongly encouraged to apply.

The Paid Student Internship Program is part of the Department of State’s continued efforts to recruit a workforce that reflects the diversity of the United States and to ensure a broad and diverse range of perspectives and backgrounds is factored into our foreign policy. Since Fall 2022, the Department provides a salary, housing, and transportation to all participants of the Student Internship Program.

The Paid Student Internship Program will consider all qualified applicants for the 10-week internships.

Students must meet all the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen at the time of application;

Be at least 18 years old;

Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution on at least a part-time basis, pursuing a baccalaureate or graduate degree;

Be in good academic standing with at least a 3.2 GPA;

Be a college junior, senior, or graduate student with at least 60 credit hours completed;

Be able to pass and retain suitability and background clearance requirements.

Students selected for the Paid Student Internship Program will receive pay at the GS-04 level, currently $18.36 /hour in the Washington D.C. locality. They will also receive housing at and transportation to/from their duty stations, whether in Washington, D.C. or overseas. For more information about this opportunity, please visit: https://careers.state.gov/intern/student-internships/.