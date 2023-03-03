Fifth U.S-Qatar Strategic Dialogue Advances Economic and Commercial Cooperation

The United States and Qatar held the Economic and Commercial Cooperation Session of the fifth annual Strategic Dialogue in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, February 20. U.S. Department of State Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed opened and led the session. Special Representative Syed was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Middle East and Africa, International Trade Administration Camille Richardson. Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater led the Qatar delegation.

During the Economic and Commercial Cooperation Session, the delegations discussed long-term bilateral engagement on a wide range of topics including Qatari investment in the United States, investment opportunities for U.S. companies in Qatar, ways to enhance economic and commercial cooperation through ICT, and women’s economic participation.

