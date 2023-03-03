There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,858 in the last 365 days.
Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg’s Travel to Pakistan
March 03, 2023, 22:28 GMT
Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg will lead a U.S. interagency delegation to Pakistan March 6-7 to participate in the Pakistan-U.S. Counterterrorism Dialogue. The United States and Pakistan will discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries and develop policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism.
