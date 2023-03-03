Kadyn’s Memorial Services ​

On Friday, February 24, 2023, Kadyn experienced a medical emergency in the family’s home in Cheyenne and was rushed to Colorado Children’s Hospital for advanced medical care. Matthew, Jamie, and their family have spent a nightmarish week awaiting test results and hoping for Kaydn’s recovery. Unfortunately, it was determined that Kadyn would not recover and the families made a difficult decision to accept end-of-life care, and placed him for organ donation. On March 3rd, Jamie, Matthew and their family said goodbye to their beautiful son.

The Turner family is an All-American Family with a love for the great outdoors and spending time with their friends and family. Matthew is a 19-year Air Force Veteran with the Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Jamie is a devoted full-time mom who spends teaching and caring for their children. Kadyn was an outgoing and adventurous young man who enjoyed video games, hanging out with friend, exploring the outdoors, and playing with his little brother Logan.

This Go-Fund-Me is to help ease the financial burden that has fallen upon the family as they navigate this unimaginable and devastating loss. They spent the week in a hotel 90 miles from home, and Matt will exhaust all his leave time. Funds will also go towards cremation and memorial services to honor Kadyn’s life. Kadyn is survived by Jamie, his mother, Matthew his stepfather, his little brother Logan, Joe, his biological father, Vinny, his older half-brother, Sophie his little half-sister and Terry, his grandmother.

Please consider donating and sharing as we help the Turner’s celebrate Kadyn’s beautiful life.