Portwell Announces Nano-ITX Board with Intel Atom® x7000E Series, Intel® Processor N Series and Intel® Core™ i3 N-series
EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance, announces the NANO-6064 Nano-ITX form factor (120mm x 120mm) embedded system board designed with the low-power Intel Atom® processors x7000E series, Intel® Processor N series, and high-performance Intel® Core™ i3 N-series processors featuring AI acceleration and real-time computing with power efficiency. Tuned for deep learning inference, greater graphics capabilities, support for hardware virtualization as well as manageability and security, these Intel processors delivers performance and value balanced computing capabilities, making the Portwell NANO-6064 ideal for a diverse range of IoT edge applications.
Compact, Fan-less and Versatile
The Portwell NANO-6064 Nano-ITX embedded system board is built with the Intel Atom x7000E series processors, Intel Processor N series and Intel Core i3 N-series processors, with selected SKUs supporting fan-less design, while also for the first time, users can scale up to Intel Core i3 computing within an N-series platform for up to 3.8GHz maximum turbo frequency. NANO-6064’s flat/low-profile design allows space-saving system configuration in digital display and compact workstations, such as digital signage and control solutions for use cases in industrial automation and healthcare. Blended in with these Intel processors’ enhanced power efficiency, computing performance, deep-learning inference accelerators, and integrated Intel UHD graphics, Portwell’s NANO-6064 is suitable for an extensive array of applications, including but not limited to, AI-assisted healthcare/medical imaging devices, retail POS systems, digital signage, IoT edge gateway, and office and industrial automation.
Scaled-up Performance and Value, Plus Long Product Lifespan
The Portwell NANO-6064, built with the Intel Atom processors x7000E series, Intel Processor N series, and Intel Core i3 N-series processors, supports one non-ECC DDR4 3200 MT/s SO-DIMM socket equipped with up to 16GB capacity. It also features Intel UHD Graphics driven by the Intel Xe architecture with up to 32 EUs, and triple independent displays via DisplayPort, HDMI and LVDS interfaces. With four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, the NANO-6064 ensures efficient data transmission. Moreover, it supports one M.2 E key and one M.2 B key sockets for simple and flexible system expansions including wireless modules and storage devices. It is also equipped with dual 2.5GbE LAN connectivity via two RJ-45 ports with Intel Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) technologies to enhance real-time computing and processing capabilities.
At Portwell, we strive for excellence, and the Portwell NANO-6064 Nano-ITX embedded system board is merely one example of the multitude of superior products designed and manufactured at our facilities. We challenge ourselves continuously to understand each customer’s unique business needs, and are committed to meeting their requirements and demands. Not only that, our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.
Product details:
NANO-6064 Nano-ITX Embedded System Board with Intel Atom x7000E series processors, Intel Processor N series and Intel Core i3 N-series processors:
https://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=NANO-6064
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel, Intel Atom, and Intel Core i3 are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Product Contact:
Susan Wei
Product Marketing Manager
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
+1 510-403-3393
susanw@portwell.com
Media Contact:
Vicky Lo
Media Contact:
Vicky Lo
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3354
vicky.lo@portwell.com