Luxshare-Technologies Showcases Emerging OSFP800 Parallel Optical Transceiver in Silicon Photonic Optical Engine Technology at OFC 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare-Technologies, a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, is pleased to announce that it will feature a live demonstration of 800G OSFP DR8 optical transceiver, 800G OSFP 2xDR4 optical transceiver both utilizing advanced silicon photonic parallel optical engine technology providing cutting-edge, low-power, higher density optical interconnects. It supports 800G Ethernet application with better scalability and backward-compatibility with 400G and 200G Ethernet infrastructure enabling a seamless migration to higher speeds.

Our 800G optical transceivers adopt the popular OSFP form factor, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of network equipment with better thermal management performance. The OSFP800 DR8 optical transceiver is a high-speed connectivity solution designed for high-density switches and routers. The 2xDR4 transceiver supports 800Gbps aggregated bandwidth with two physical channels of 400Gbps each. It features a new generation of low power consumption silicon photonics engine technology, making it a noticeable energy-efficient solution ideal for data centers and AI clusters.

Luxshare-Technologies is committed to advancing in state-of-the-art high-speed optical interconnects, and these new products demonstrate its dedication providing innovative and reliable solutions to our customers. Visit us at OFC 2023, booth #6102.

About Luxshare-Tech
Luxshare-Tech is a global designer and manufacturer of cables, connectors, module assemblies and sub- system solutions for Enterprise, Cloud, HPC, Consumer, and Automotive applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-Tech partners with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries.
Learn more at http://luxshare-tech.com/index_en.html

Contact:
inquiry@luxshare-ict.com 


