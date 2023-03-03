IIROC Trading Resumption - PTEC
VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Principal Technologies Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: PTEC
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 3/6/2023
At the open
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
