Gina Grandchamp-Milan FIU and Nova Aluma Launches the Neuro Empowerment Society in Miramar, Florida

Neuro Empowerment Society (NES) launches to empower the neurodiverse community with the tools needed to achieve greater independence.

Everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed regardless of their neurological makeup.” — Gina Grandchamp-Milan

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neuro Empowerment Society (NES) is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary society in Miramar, Florida. Founded by Gina Grandchamp-Milan, NES is dedicated to empowering the neurodiverse community with the tools needed to achieve greater independence and ultimately lead happier and more fulfilling lives. With its launch, NES aims to break down barriers and stereotypes for the neurodiverse community. In addition to its online presence, NES offers in-person support groups, workshops, and other resources from their headquarters in Miramar, Florida.

“It is my mission to create a safe space for people living with neurodiversity," says founder Gina Grandchamp-Milan. "At NES we are here for those who need us most; empowering our members with resources and guidance so they may reach their full potential." NES provides quality support, training and programming that is accessible to those with neurological challenges that qualify to join this unique society.

Neurodiversity or neurodivergence refers to variations in the human brain and cognition in each individual, such as in the areas of sociability, learning, attention, mood, and other mental functions. Neurodiverse people include those with conditions such as: autistic spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), developmental speech disorders, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, dysnomia, intellectual disability, and Tourette syndrome. Males are more likely to be identified and diagnosed with neurodiverse conditions, but sadly, females are more likely to be missed when diagnosing learning disabilities and developmental disorders. This is something that NES is aware of and pays close attention to.

Neurodiveristy in the United States is more common than we think - and unemployment rates are extremely high for neurodivergent adults running at least as high as 30-40% which is three times the rate for people with a disability, and eight times the rate for people without disabilities.

Gina Grandchamp-Milan believes that “everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed regardless of their neurological makeup." By joining NES individuals can gain the knowledge and tools they need to empower themselves both personally and professionally.

NES members have access to innovative programs such as the Social Emotional Learning Club (SELC), which helps participants develop self-awareness, self-management, relationship skills and responsible decision making through interactive activities and lessons. Other programs include sensory integration therapy groups designed specifically for individuals in the autism spectrum; life coaching sessions designed to help members achieve their personal goals; peer mentoring which pairs members with similar interests or backgrounds; as well as job readiness workshops offering guidance on resume building, interviewing techniques and more.

ABOUT NEURO EMPOWERMENT SOCIETY (NES)

Founded in 2023 by Speech Language Pathologist M.S. CCC SLP, FIU and Nova alumna, Gina Grandchamp-Milan, the Neuro Empowerment Society (NES) is dedicated to empowering the neurodiverse community with the tools needed to achieve greater independence and ultimately lead happier and more fulfilling lives. Gina Grandchamp-Milan is also the owner and lead speech therapist at South Florida Speech Solutions. To learn more about the Neuro Empowerment Society (NES) or book Gina for an interview or speaking engagement, please reach out to info@thebloomagency.co

