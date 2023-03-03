Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,809 in the last 365 days.

Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM ET in Boston, Massachusetts
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET in Miami, Florida

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s effector cell pipeline includes multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, such as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-associated antigens and are intended to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients including in combination with well-established cancer therapies. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Matthew Guido
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
matthew.guido@sternir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more