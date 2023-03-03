Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,809 in the last 365 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that on March 1, 2023, an authorized sub-committee of the Board of Directors of Mersana granted inducement awards, consisting of restricted stock unit awards (RSUs) to acquire an aggregate of 44,930 shares of its common stock, to four new employees whose employment commenced in February 2023. The awards were granted pursuant to terms and conditions fixed by the Compensation Committee and as an inducement material to each new employee entering employment with Mersana in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of February 15, 2023, subject to the applicable employee’s continued service with Mersana on each such vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Mersana’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an RSU agreement covering each grant.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registrational trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; UPGRADE-A, a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating UpRi in combination with carboplatin; and UP-NEXT, a Phase 3 clinical trial of UpRi as monotherapy maintenance following treatment with platinum doublets in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Mersana is also advancing XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), in Phase 1 trials. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platforms to advance their ADC pipelines. Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:
Jason Fredette
617-498-0020
jason.fredette@mersana.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more