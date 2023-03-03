Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,746 in the last 365 days.

Middle Eastern maze

On March 16, the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will host a discussion to launch a new book by Distinguished Fellow Itamar Rabinovich, entitled, “Middle Eastern Maze: Israel, the Arabs, and the Region 1948-2022″ (Brookings Institution Press, 2023). In this book Rabinovich, a senior academic historian who served as Israel’s ambassador to the United States and as a peace negotiator with Syria, has provided an expanded and updated version of his 2012 book “The Lingering Conflict.”

In this online event, the speakers will discuss the Arab-Israeli relationship in the larger context of Middle Eastern regional and international politics, examining new dynamics such as Iran and Turkey’s new roles in the region, the Abraham Accords, the full-fledged Syrian civil war, and the lengthy domestic political crisis in Israel.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter with #MEMaze.

You just read:

Middle Eastern maze

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more