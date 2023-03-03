Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Houston for CERAWeek

On March 6-7, 2023, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Houston, Texas for CERAWeek 2023 to engage with government officials and private sector leaders on global energy issues, including supply chains, clean fuels and technologies, energy security, and the critical minerals needed to build the clean energy economy of the future. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt will also participate in CERAWeek to promote clean energy transition and global energy security policy objectives.

During CERAWeek, Under Secretary Fernandez will participate in panel discussions with senior leaders from governments, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector on a range of issues. These include deepening collaboration to accelerate the clean energy transition, supporting U.S. companies abroad, catalyzing clean hydrogen deployment, and working together to address critical mineral supply chains. The Under Secretary and Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also address ongoing efforts to repair and improve the resilience of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against Russian attacks and G7 plus efforts to help Ukraine build back better.