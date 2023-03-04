(Video) Iran’s Baloch launch new protests, more school poisonings reported
Protests by Iran’s Balochis are continuing on Friday, as new rallies are reported in Zahedan. The brave locals in the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province are taking to the streets despite the regime’s oppressive crackdown measures and arrests.
Authorities have dispatched many of their security units to the streets of Zahedan and disrupted the internet throughout the city in attempts aimed at preventing anti-regime rallies. Another report of regime security forces attacking protesters in Zahedan.
Many are seen carrying placards reading “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader!” referring to the former and current dictator ruling Iran. Other slogans include “Death to Khamenei!” and condemning the (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the Balochis’ protests today and called on other cities across Iran to join their ranks against the mullahs’ regime.
People throughout the country are specifically holding the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 647 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
Netblocks, the UK-based internet observatory organization tracking network disruptions and shutdowns across the globe, confirmed on Friday that the city of Zahedan witnessed a “significant disruption to internet connectivity”, adding that “the incident follows a pattern of network blackouts targeting continued Friday protests over the Zahedan massacre” of September 30, 2022, when over 100 Balochis were killed when the regime’s security opened fire on their protest rallies.
Further reports from Zahedan indicate regime security forces attacked the locals and personnel of the city’s Grand Makki Mosque as they sought to forcefully enter and take control of the facility.
At least one of the mosque personnel was severely beaten and arrested. Locals were able to resist the security forces and prevent their entrance into their sacred mosque.
“The rally today in Zahedan with roaring chants of ‘Death to Khamenei!’ and ‘Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the [mullahs’ supreme] leader!’ rejected both the current and former dictatorships, and displayed Iranian people’s determination to achieve freedom. The people of Iran should rise in other cities in step with our Baluch compatriots and give the criminal Khamenei an unforgettable lesson,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.
Reports from Karaj, a major city west of the capital Tehran indicate that a technical college campus was the target of yet another poisonous gas attack on Thursday. Ambulances and firetrucks were dispatched to the scene to transfer a number of students for medical attention.
A similar gas attack was also reported on Thursday in the city of Ardabil in northwest Iran where more than 40 schoolgirls were poisoned after their school came under a new gas attack today. Many were transferred to medical centers to receive attention.
Locals in the capital Tehran were reporting several poisonous gas attacks on Wednesday, with initial reports arriving from the all-girls Hajar School. One man said the stench smelled like orange and is very heavy in the air.
Reports of such attacks have been escalating throughout the past four months, starting from the city of Qom and spreading across the country.
This issue is raising suspicions that the mullahs’ regime, considering their misogynist policies, is sanctioning these attacks that have mostly targeted all-girls schools.
Latest reports indicated at least 26 schools in Tehran and five other cities were targeted in similar poisonous gas attacks and a number of students were transferred to various hospitals.
Even elementary schools are coming under such attacks that were reported from Tehran’s Narmak, Yarejani, and Tehransar districts. At least three schools in the Narmak district and another three schools in the city’s Bahar Street were targeted in these strings of poisonous gas attacks.
At least one school in the city of Karaj, Isfahan, several in Ardabil, and another in Kermanshah and Shahinshahr of Isfahan Province were also reporting a poisonous gas attack following an explosion.
Reports indicate at least 26 all-girls high schools across Iran and some female universities, mostly in Tehran, were targeted in chemical gas attacks on Wednesday.
A report from Ardabil in northwest Iran showed 400 girls were transferred to Fatemi’s Emergency from seven schools and conditions were described as a crisis.
In the city of Gachsaran in Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmad Province of southwest Iran, workers of the local petrochemical site associated with the Tian Industrial Company were on strike on Thursday demanding company officials address their concerns.
On Thursday night locals in the city of Ardabil began chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Locals of Tehran’s North Amirabad and Narmak districts began chanting on Thursday night: “Death to the child-killing regime!” “Death to the dictator!”
“Death to the state of executions!”
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
February 24, 2023: Protests in Zahedan, Khash, Galikesh, Sanandaj, and Tehran.