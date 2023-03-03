TRREB Delivering on Commitment to Bring Digital Forms and Offers Solutions to 70,000 Members

The unveiling of SkySlope Offers will ensure an efficient, trackable, and transparent offers process for TRREB Members for the first time, with no extra fees

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) is leading the way with the unveiling of SkySlope Forms and SkySlope Offers, providing Members with free access to one of the most trusted transaction management solutions in North America. SkySlope provides industry-leading electronic forms, signatures and offer management solutions used by hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals across the continent and will instantly deliver greater efficiency in Members’ everyday business.



For no extra fees, all TRREB and Partner Board brokerages will be able to use SkySlope Forms and SkySlope Offers to facilitate real estate transactions. With one click, Members will be able to start an offer on a property listed on TRREB’s MLS® System, creating an efficient, trackable and transparent offers process.

“We’re excited to partner and unveil these SkySlope solutions,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele. “As the largest real estate board in the world, TRREB has a long history as an early adopter of new technology, positioning it at the forefront of innovation. This initiative is one of many tools we’re delivering to our Members as part of our proactive response to a history of regulatory and legislative inertia in the Ontario real estate industry. We’re committed to helping Members stay compliant while avoiding additional administrative burden on their businesses.”

SkySlope Offers compiles every offer on a property into a singular database. Offers are displayed, sorted, and compared by multiple data points like offer price and closing periods. For extra ease, listing agents can also accept, counter, or decline offers right in SkySlope Offers. As legislation and related regulations dictate, brokerages will have flexibility surrounding traditional and open offer processes subject to seller direction.

“This is a win for Members and their clients,” said TRREB President Paul Baron. “With SkySlope Offers, Members and consumers can see the number of offers, approved changes and the overall offer process all in real-time while respecting consumer privacy. This helps to protect our Members while providing a consistent experience for homebuyers and sellers all within a level playing field. TRREB is proud to be leading the charge in changing the offer process and taking a proactive approach to upcoming changes to provincial legislation.”

SkySlope Forms will provide a best-in-class forms environment eliminating redundant data entry, incorporating pre-mapped digital signature features, offering two-way MLS® integrations and a number of workflow automations.

