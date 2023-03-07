FROST MUSEUM OF SCIENCE MIAMI IMPLEMENTED THE LAW ENFORCEMENT NETWORK AI WEAPON DETECTION AND COMMUNICATION PLATFORM
"LEN" AI weapon detection and communication Platform is a powerful tool designed to help citizens and their families stay safe in even the most dangerous situations”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeMotion - Law Enforcement Network is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its security communication, alerting, and AI weapon detection platform (LEN) at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Frost Science) in Downtown Miami. The museum is the first organization in Miami-Dade County to implement the LEN technology. Implementing BeMotion - Law Enforcement Network technology will help Frost Science enhance its public safety and emergency response capabilities. The incident communication and alerting platform will enable real-time communication and collaboration between first responders, law enforcement agencies, and security personnel during emergencies. The AI weapon detection system uses advanced algorithms to detect weapons in real-time, enabling quick responses to potential threats.
— Law Enforcement Network
"We are honored to partner with Frost Science to provide our state-of-the-art communication and AI weapon detection technology to enhance public safety in Miami-Dade County" This implementation will boost the expansion of LENs Communication and AI Detection Platform, along with our Hardware and Analytics partner Cachengo," Said Hussein AbuHassan, Founder of BeMotion - Law Enforcement Network. "Our technology provides real-time situational awareness and response capabilities, enabling first responders to respond to emergencies and mitigate threats quickly." The implementation of BeMotion - Law Enforcement Network technology will provide several benefits to Frost Science, including but not limited to the following:
Enhanced public safety and security: The incident communication and alerting platform and AI weapon detection system will provide enhanced situational awareness and response capabilities to emergencies, ensuring the safety and security of guests, staff, and assets.
Faster response times: The real-time communication and collaboration capabilities of the incident communication and alerting platform and AI weapon detection system will enable first responders to respond to emergencies and mitigate potential threats quickly.
Increased efficiency: The incident communication and alerting platform will enable first responders, law enforcement agencies, and security personnel to communicate more efficiently during emergencies, resulting in faster response times and better coordination.
"We are proud to partner with BeMotion - Law Enforcement Network to provide our guests and staff with an enhanced level of security and safety," said Brooks Weisblat, Vice President of Technology at Frost Science. "The safety of our guests and staff is always the highest priority at Frost Science, and implementing BeMotion's - Law Enforcement Network incident communication, alerting, and AI weapon detection platform will further enhance our efforts."
About "BeMotion Inc": is a technology company founded in 2018. The company specializes in developing innovative platforms and Security solutions. For more information, visit us at www.bemotion.io – info@bemotion.io
About "Law Enforcement Network": The Law Enforcement Network LLC is a security company that enhances real-time communication, AI weapons detection, and collaboration between law enforcement agencies and citizens. The platform provides real-time access to critical information and data, allowing law enforcement agencies to work together more effectively to solve crimes and prevent criminal activity. For more information, visit us at www.lenplatform.io - info@lenplatform.io
About the "Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science": Located in Downtown Miami's Maurice A. Ferré Park, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is a leading-edge science museum dedicated to sharing the power of science, sparking wonder and investigation, and fueling innovation for the future. Sitting on four acres, the 250,000-square-foot museum is divided into four distinct buildings: the Frost Planetarium, Aquarium, and the North and West Wings. At Frost Science, visitors can explore the world of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in an experiential setting with interactive exhibitions and unique shows. The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science are supported by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and the Board of County Commissioners of Miami-Dade County. This project is supported by the Building Better Communities Bond Program and the City of Miami and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, and is a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers. Learn more at frostscience.org.
