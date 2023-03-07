ASA connects with StructShare to help subcontractors manage procurement and materials
American Subcontractors Association (ASA) announces sponsorship agreement with StructShare, the leader of purchasing and materials management software.
We seek relationships with suppliers who offer the best solutions to our members and contribute in ways beyond their product.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Subcontractors Association (ASA) today announced a sponsorship agreement with StructShare, the leading provider of purchasing and materials management software. As a Silver Sponsor, StructShare will grant special offers to members of ASA nationally as well as participate in education and social events. The goal is to enhance the effectiveness and bottom line of ASA’s members.
"We seek relationships with suppliers who offer the best solutions to our members and contribute in ways beyond their product," says Richard Bright, ASA’s Chief Operating Officer. “Through StructShare, our members will benefit from connecting their purchasing and materials management workflows from the field to the office to suppliers as well as increased visibility into inventory that will reduce waste and increase efficiency.”
Over the past few years, subcontractors across the United States have used StructShare to streamline the entire purchasing cycle, connecting the office, the field, the warehouse, and their suppliers on a centralized, mobile, and cloud-based platform. StructShare makes an antiquated and cumbersome process much easier for the field and office by digitizing field requisitions, approval flows, POs, RFQs, deliveries, and invoice reconciliation while integrating all data into the common ERP and project management systems.
StructShare, a powerful purposely-built solution, offers end-to-end procurement, materials, inventory management, and costs management. The flexible system is used by subcontractors of all sizes from $1 million in revenue to some of the largest in the country.
"I am excited that the partnership with ASA is complete and we can start to provide the members with a tailored solution to their needs," says Or Lakritz, StructShare's Co-Founder and CEO.
"This will kick off with StructShare's participation at ASA's SUBExcel in Fort Worth, Texas. Our participation at ASA events both in-person and virtually will continue throughout the year," confirms Arik Davidi, StructShare's Co-Founder and USA GM.
"We provide our members access to resources that will help them thrive in their business," adds Bright. “Our members will benefit greatly from this relationship with StructShare.
ASA provides their members with outstanding benefits and services including professional and leadership development, education and training, as well as networking events at the regional and national level.
Learn more about our special pricing for ASA members by visiting our partner page. Or, request a meeting to learn how StructShare and ASA are partnering to support subcontractors.
About ASA
Founded in 1966, ASA promotes the rights and interests of subcontractors, specialty contractors and suppliers by building strength in community through education, advocacy, networking and professional growth. ASA adheres to and promotes quality construction, ethical and equitable business practices, safety in the work environment, and best industry practices. For more information about ASA, visit www.asaonline.com.
About StructShare (https://www.StructShare.com)
StructShare is a technology company building the next-generation procurement and materials management platform for the construction industry. Its purpose-built software solution helps specialty trade contractors manage the entire procurement cycle, by replacing the traditional email-based workflows with a fully digital and automated process that improves field productivity and visibility, and enables dramatic cost saving and cost control in the office.
