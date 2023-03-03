On This Page

Date: April 13, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET

The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of Therapeutic Products (OTP) is hosting a public virtual workshop on Thursday, April 13, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.

The workshop, Clinical Trials: The Patient Experience, will feature a panel of rare disease patients, caregivers, and advocates who will share their experiences with gene therapy clinical trials. Through participation in clinical trials, patients can help advance the science of gene therapy and further the development of rare disease treatments.

Event Details

The workshop will feature a variety of rare disease patients, caregivers, and advocates to discuss:

The experience of finding and participating in gene therapy clinical trials as both a patient and a caregiver

The risks and benefits of participating in a gene therapy clinical trial

How the FDA works to ensure that gene therapy clinical trials are as safe as possible for patients

Meeting Information & Registration

This event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required. Please see the link below to register.

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: The workshop will be held via Zoom.

Please register for the workshop now.

Ask Us a Question : Registrants have the opportunity to submit questions for speakers on the registration page.

: Registrants have the opportunity to submit questions for speakers on the registration page. Get Involved: Use the hashtag #RegenMedEd on Twitter to share this event with your network.

What Is Regenerative Medicine?

Regenerative medicine therapies, such as cell and gene therapies, hold promise for transforming medicine and creating options for patients living with difficult, rare, and often incurable diseases. The FDA plays a vital role in facilitating the development of regenerative medicine therapies, as well as in ensuring approved products are safe and effective for patients.

About the RegenMedEd Series

This is the third annual patient engagement workshop hosted by FDA CBER OTP. You can access previous workshop materials, including event recordings and transcripts, here:

This workshop is part of an educational series, RegenMedEd: An FDA CBER OTP Series on Regenerative Medicine. The RegenMedEd series aims to bring together important stakeholders and FDA staff to discuss foundational information about regenerative medicine therapies, such as gene therapy and cell therapy products, and explore opportunities for patients, caregivers, and advocates to engage with FDA to help advance drug development.