2021 First Generic Drug Approvals

|93
|214051
|
Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg
|Centaur Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
|
Corlanor (Ivabradine) Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg
|12/30/2021
|To reduce the risk of hospitalization for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction
|92
|211538
|
Vasopressin Injection, USP, 20 Units/mL Multiple Dose Vials
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Vasostrict (Vasopressin) Injection, 20 units/mL
|12/15/2021
|To increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines
|91
|212514
|
Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
AmBisome (Amphotericin B) Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial
|12/14/2021
|For the empirical therapy for presumed fungal infection in febrile, neutropenic patients; for the treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis in HIV-infected patients; treatment of patients with Aspergillus species, Candida species and/or Cryptococcus; treatment of visceral leishmaniasis
|90
|212592
|
Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.25% (base) and 0.5% (base), Single-Dose Vials
|IdentiRx Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|
Timoptic (Timolol Maleate) in Ocudose Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% and 0.5%
|12/13/2021
|For the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma
|89
|205742
|
Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid, 1.1 grams/mL
|Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|
Ravicti (Glycerol Phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid, 1.1 grams/mL
|12/2/2021
|For the chronic management of patients 2 years of age and older with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) who cannot be managed by dietary protein restriction and/or amino acid supplementation alone
|88
|209450
|
Lubiprostone Capsules, 8 mcg and 24 mcg
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
|
Amitiza (Lubiprostone) Capsules, 8 mcg and 24 mcg
|11/30/2021
|For the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic, non-cancer pain, including patients with chronic pain related to prior cancer or its treatment who do not require frequent (e.g.,weekly) opioid dosage escalation
|87
|215624
|
Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution USP, 1%
|Apotex Inc.
|
Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution, 1%
|11/26/2021
|For the treatment of cycloplegia, mydriasis, and for the penalization of the healthy eye in the treatment of amblyopia
|86
|214864
|
Betaine Anhydrous for Oral Solution, 180 grams/bottle
|Novitium Pharma LLC
|
Cystadane (Betaine Anhydrous) For Oral Solution, 180 grams/bottle
|11/23/2021
|For the treatment of homocystinuria to decrease elevated homocysteine blood concentrations
|85
|203180
|
Dasatinib Tablets, 80 mg and 140 mg
|Apotex Inc.
|
Sprycel (Dasatinib) Tablets, 80 mg and 140 mg
|11/23/2021
|For the treatment of newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase; adults with chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+ CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib; adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy; pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with Ph+ CML in chronic phase; pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL in combination with chemotherapy
|84
|215037
|
Nelarabine Injection, 250 mg/50 mL (5 mg/mL), Single Dose Vial
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|
Arranon (Nelarabine) Injection, 250 mg/50 mL
|11/17/2021
|For the treatment of patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients age 1 year and older whose disease has not responded to or has relapsed following treatment with at least two chemotherapy regimens
|83
|212152
|
Fingolimod Capsules, 0.25 mg
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|
Gilenya (Fingolimod) Capsules, 0.25 mg
|11/12/2021
|For the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in patients 10 years of age and older
|82
|211428
|
Potassium Chloride (20 mEq) in Lactated Ringer's and 5% Dextrose Injection USP, Single-Dose Containers
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|
Potassium Chloride (20 mEq) in Lactated Ringer's and 5% Dextrose Injection
|11/9/2021
|For patients requiring parenteral administration of potassium chloride and the replacement of extracellular losses of fluids and electrolytes with minimal carbohydrate calories
|81
|214102
|
Valsartan Oral Solution, 20 mg/5 mL (4 mg/mL)
|Novitium Pharma LLC
|
Prexxartan (Valsartan) Oral Solution, 20 mg/5 mL
|11/2/2021
|For the treatment of hypertension, for the treatment of heart failure and to reduce risk of cardiovascular death in patients following myocardial infarction who are unable to swallow valsartan tablets
|80
|205775
|
Everolimus Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 0.75 mg and 1 mg
|Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|
Zortress (Everolimus) Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 0.75 mg and 1 mg
|10/18/2021
|For the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients
|79
|209348
|
Lenalidomide Capsules , 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|
Revlimid (Lenalidomide) Capsules , 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg
|10/14/2021
|For the treatment for multiple myeloma
|78
|213729
|
Carglumic Acid Tablets for Oral Suspension, 200 mg
|Novitium Pharma LLC
|
Carbaglu (Carglumic Acid) Tablets for Oral Suspension, 200 mg
|10/14/2021
|For adjunctive therapy to standard of care for the treatment of acute hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate synthase (NAGS) deficiency; maintenance therapy for the treatment of chronic hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency
|77
|209708
|
Mivacurium Chloride Injection, 10 mg/5 mL (2 mg/mL) and 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) Single-dose Vials (Preservative Free)
|Woodward Pharma Services, LLC
|
Mivacron (Mivacurium Chloride) Injection, 10 mg/5 mL (2 mg/mL) and 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) Single-dose Vials
|10/12/2021
|For inpatients and outpatients, as an adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation
|76
|206254
|
Romidepsin for Injection, 10 mg/vial, Single Dose Vial
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|
Istodax (Romidepsin for Injection), 10 mg/vial
|10/12/2021
|For the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior systemic therapy
|75
|213584
|
Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride Cream, 1%
|Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
Rhofade (Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride) Cream, 1%
|10/4/2021
|For the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults
|74
|212469
|
Zolmitriptan Nasal Spray USP, 2.5 mg and 5 mg
|Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|
Zomig (Zolmitriptan) Nasal Spray USP, 2.5 mg and 5 mg
|9/30/2021
|For the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older
|73
|209158
|
Brimonidine Topical Gel, 0.33%
|Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|
Mirvaso (Brimonidine) Topical Gel, 0.33%
|9/23/2021
|For the topical treatment of persistent (nontransient) facial erythema of rosacea in adults 18 years of age or older
|72
|208075
|
Ceftaroline Fosamil for Injection, 400 mg and 600 mg Single-Dose Vials
|Apotex Inc.
|
Teflaro (Ceftaroline Fosamil) for Injection, 400 mg and 600 mg Single-Dose Vials
|9/21/2021
|For the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adult and pediatric patients 2 months of age and older; community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in adult and pediatric patients 2 months of age and older
|71
|211146
|
Vortioxetine Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|
Trintellix (Vortioxetine) Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg
|9/17/2021
|Indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults
|70
|212463
|
Eliglustat Capsules, 84 mg
|Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
|
Cerdelga (Eliglustat) Capsules, 84 mg
|9/8/2021
|For the long-term treatment of adult patients with Gaucher disease type 1 who are CYP2D6 extensive metabolizers, intermediate metabolizers, or poor metabolizers as detected by an FDA-cleared test
|69
|215003
|
Paroxetine Oral Suspension, 10 mg (base)/5 mL
|Novitium Pharma LLC
|
Paxil (Paroxetine) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/5 mL
|9/3/2021
|For the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
|68
|208335
|
Linagliptin Tablets, 5 mg
|Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd.
|
Tradjenta (Linagliptin) Tablets, 5 mg
|8/31/2021
|Adjunct treatement to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|67
|208336
|
Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 2.5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/850 mg, and 2.5 mg/1,000 mg
|Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd.
|
Jentadueto (Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride) Tablets, 2.5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/850 mg, and 2.5 mg/1,000 mg
|8/30/2021
|Adjunct treatement to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|66
|214264
|
Tofacitinib Extended-Release Tablets, 11 mg and 22 mg
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc
|
Xeljanz XR (Tofacitinib) Extended-Release Tablets, 11 mg and 22 mg
|8/19/2021
|For the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis; active psoriatic arthritis; moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
|65
|213914
|
Sunitinib Malate Capsules, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 37.5 mg and 50 mg
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
Sutent (Sunitinib Malate) Capsules, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 37.5 mg and 50 mg
|8/16/2021
|For the treatment of adult patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor after disease progression on or intolerance to imatinib mesylate; treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC); adjuvant treatment of adult patients at high risk of recurrent RCC following nephrectomy; treatment of progressive, well-differentiated pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors in adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease
|64
|213070
|
Loperamide Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 2 mg (OTC)
|Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited
|
Loperamide Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 2 mg (OTC)
|8/11/2021
|Controls symptoms of diarrhea, including Travelers’ Diarrhea
|63
|201785
|
Varenicline Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg
|Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|
Chantix (Varenicline) Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg
|8/11/2021
|For use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment
|62
|212408
|
Enalapril Maleate Oral Solution, 1 mg/mL
|Bionpharma Inc.
|
Epaned (Enalapril Maleate) Oral Solution, 1 mg/mL
|8/10/2021
|For the treatment of symptomatic heart failure; and asymptomatic left ventricular dysfunction, to decrease the rate of development of overt heart failure and reduce hospitalization for heart failure
|61
|211776
|
Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion, 0.05%
|Cipla Limited
|
Durezol (Difluprednate) Ophthalmic Emulsion, 0.05%
|8/9/2021
|For the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery and treatment of endogenous anterior uveitis
|60
|204438
|
Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution, 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL)
|Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|
Cuvposa (Glycopyrrolate) Oral Solution, 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL)
|8/9/2021
|To reduce chronic severe drooling in patients aged 3 to16 years with neurologic conditions associated with problem drooling.
|59
|211890
|
Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg
|Alkem Laboratories Limited
|
Duexis (Ibuprofen and Famotidine) Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg
|8/3/2021
|For the relief of signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and to decrease the risk of developing upper gastrointestinal ulcers
|58
|211594
|
Buprenorphine Buccal Film, 75 mcg, 150 mcg, 300 mcg, 450 mcg, 600 mcg, 750 mcg, and 900 mcg
|Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd.
|
Belbuca (Buprenorphine) Buccal Film, 75 mcg, 150 mcg, 300 mcg, 450 mcg, 600 mcg, 750 mcg, and 900 mcg
|8/3/2021
|For the management of pain severe enough to require daily around the clock long-term opioid treatment for which alternative treatment options are inadequate
|57
|212348
|
Potassium Chloride in 5% Dextrose and 0.225% Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 10 mEq/500 mL (1.49 mg/mL) and 20 mEq/1000 mL (1.49 mg/mL) in Single-Dose Containers
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|
Potassium Chloride in 5% Dextrose & 0.225% Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 10 mEq/500 mL (1.49 mg/mL) and 20 mEq/1000 mL (1.49 mg/mL)
|7/30/2021
|For the treatmentpatients requiring parenteral administration of potassium chloride with minimal carbohydrate calories and sodium chloride
|56
|212868
|
Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 0.25 mg/5 mL (0.05 mg/mL), 0.5 mg/5 mL (0.1 mg/mL), 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Syringe
|Accord Healthcare Inc.
|
Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 0.25 mg/5 mL, 0.5 mg/5 mL, 1 mg/10mL
|7/26/2021
|For the temporary blockade of severe or life threatening muscarinic effects
|55
|211149
|
Paliperidone Palmitate Extended-Release Injectable Suspension, 39 mg/0.25 mL, 78 mg/0.5 mL, 117 mg/0.75 mL, 156 mg/mL, and 234 mg/1.5 mL
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|
Invega Sustenna (Paliperidone Palmitate) Extended-Release Injectable Suspension, 39 mg/0.25 mL, 78 mg/0.5 mL, 117 mg/0.75 mL, 156 mg/mL, and 234 mg/1.5 mL
|7/6/2021
|For the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; schizoaffective disorder in adults
|54
|211238
|
Eslicarbazepine Acetate Tablets, 200 mg, 400 mg, 600 mg, 800 mg
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc.
|
Aptiom (Eslicarbazepine Acetate) Tablets, 200 mg, 400 mg, 600 mg, 800 mg
|6/29/2021
|For the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset seizures
|53
|213762
|
Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit- Dose Vials
|Axar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Brovana (Arformoterol Tartrate) Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit- Dose Vials
|6/22/2021
|For the long-term, twice daily administration in the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema
|52
|213132
|
Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit- Dose Vials
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|
Brovana (Arformoterol Tartrate) Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit- Dose Vials
|6/22/2021
|For the long-term, twice daily administration in the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema
|51
|207306
|
Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL Single-Dose Vial
|Cipla USA, Inc.
|
Perforomist (Formoterol Fumarate) Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL Single-Dose Vial
|6/22/2021
|For the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with COPD, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema
|50
|091141
|
Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL Single-Dose Vial
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|
Perforomist (Formoterol Fumarate) Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL Single-Dose Vial
|6/22/2021
|For the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with COPD, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema
|49
|214196
|
Etravirine Tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg
|Amneal EU, Limited
|
Intelence (Etravirine) Tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg
|6/14/2021
|For the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-experienced patients 6 years of age and older
|48
|209330
|
Carfilzomib for Injection, 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg Single-Dose Vials
|Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|
Kyprolis (Carfilzomib) for Injection, 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg Single-Dose Vials
|6/11/2021
|For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three lines of therapy in combination with dexamethasone
|47
|091677
|
Lopinavir and Ritonavir Tablets USP, 100 mg/25 mg, 200 mg/50 mg
|Hetero Labs Limited
|
Kaletra (Lopinavir and Ritonavir) Tablets, 100 mg/25 mg and 200 mg/50 mg
|6/4/2021
|For the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients (14 days and older)
|46
|212943
|
Tofacitinib Tablets, 10 mg
|Ajanta Pharma Limited
|
Xeljanz (Tofacitinib) Tablets, 10 mg
|6/1/2021
|For the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, and active polyarticular course juvenile idiopathic arthritis
|45
|212007
|
Zinc Chloride Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials
| Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC.
|
Zinc Chloride Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials
|5/21/2021
|For use as a supplement to intravenous solutions given for total parenteral nutrition (TPN)
|44
|201452
|
Lenalidomide Capsules, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 25 mg
|Natco Pharma Limited
|
Revlimid (Lenalidomide) Capsules, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 25 mg
|5/21/2021
|For the treatment of multiple myeloma; transfusion-dependent anemia; mantle cell lymphoma; previously treated follicular lymphoma; previously treated marginal zone lymphoma
|43
|212416
|
Calcitonin Salmon Injection USP, 400 USP units per 2 mL (200 USP units per mL) Multi-Dose Vial
| Custopharm, Inc.
|
Miacalcin (Calcitonin Salmon) Injection USP, 400 USP units per 2 mL (200 USP units per mL) Multi-Dose Vial
|5/14/2021
|Treatment of symptomatic Paget’s disease; hypercalcemia; postmenopausal osteoporosis
|42
|209614
|
Enzalutamide Capsules, 40 mg
| Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc
|
Xtandi (Enzalutamide) Capsules, 40 mg
|5/14/2021
|For the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer
|41
|214805
|
Sodium Acetate Injection USP, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL) and 200 mEq/100 mL (2 mEq/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials
| Milla Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Sodium Acetate Injection USP, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL) and 200 mEq/100 mL (2 mEq/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials
|5/4/2021
|Indicated as a source of sodium for addition to large volume intravenous fluids to prevent or correct hyponatremia in patients with restricted or no oral intake
|40
|212248
|
23.4% Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 120 mEq/30 mL (4 mEq/mL) Single Dose Vial
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|
23.4% Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 120 mEq/30 mL (4 mEq/mL)
|4/28/2021
|Additive in parenteral fluid therapy for use in patients who have special problem of sodium electrolyte intake or excretion
|39
|212070
|
Sodium Chloride Injection, USP, 14.6% 50 mEq/20 mL and 100 mEq/40 mL
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|
Sodium Chloride Injection, USP 14.6% 50 mEq/20 mL and 100 mEq/40 mL
|4/28/2021
|For the parenteral restoration of sodium ion in patients with restricted oral intake
|38
|214326
|
Tiopronin Tablets, 100 mg
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc
|
Thiola (Tiopronin) Tablets, 100 mg
|4/26/2021
|For the prevention of cystine stone formation in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older with severe homozygous cystinuria, who are not responsive to these measures alone
|37
|213313
|
Pregabalin Extended-Release Tablets, 165 mg, 330 mg
|Apotex
|
Lyrica CR (Pregabalin) Extended-Release Tablets, 165 mg, 330 mg
|4/13/2021
|For the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; post-herpetic neuralgia
|36
|213226
|
Pregabalin Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg, 165 mg, 330 mg
|MSN Laboratories Private Limited
|
Lyrica CR (Pregabalin) Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg, 165 mg, 330 mg
|4/13/2021
|For the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; post-herpetic neuralgia
|35
|211948
|
Pregabalin Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg
|Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
Lyrica CR (Pregabalin) Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg
|4/13/2021
|For the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; post-herpetic neuralgia
|34
|211889
|
Pregabalin Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg, 165 mg, 330 mg
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
Lyrica CR (Pregabalin) Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg, 165 mg, 330 mg
|4/13/2021
|For the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; post-herpetic neuralgia
|33
|211593
|
Pregabalin Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg, 165 mg, 330 mg
|Alvogen Pine Brook LLC
|
Lyrica CR (Pregabalin) Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg, 165 mg, 330 mg
|4/13/2021
|For the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; post-herpetic neuralgia
|32
|206888
|
Tirofiban Hydrochloride Injection, 12.5 mg/250 mL (50 mcg/mL) Single-Dose Container
|Gland Pharma Limited
|
Aggrastat (Tirofiban Hydrochloride) Injection, 12.5 mg/250 mL (50 mcg/mL)
|4/8/2021
|For the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including patients who are to be managed medically and those undergoing PTCA or atherectomy
|31
|211224
|
Macitentan Tablets, 10 mg
|Zydus Worldwide DMCC
|
Opsumit (Macitentan) Tablets, 10 mg
|4/6/2021
|For the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) to reduce the risks of disease progression and hospitalization for PAH
|30
|212296
|
Deoxycholic Acid Injection, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) (Single-Dose Vial)
|Slayback Pharma LLC
|
Kybella (Deoxycholic Acid) Injection, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL)
|4/2/2021
|For improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe convexity or fullness associated with submental fat in adults
|29
|211344
|
Ibrutinib Capsules, 70 mg and 140 mg
|Zydus Worldwide DMCC
|
Imbruvica (Ibrutinib) Capsules, 70 mg and 140 mg
|3/31/2021
|For the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma , Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, or chronic graft versus host disease
|28
|205063
|
Isotretinoin Capsules USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 30 mg, 35 mg and 40 mg
|Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc.
|
Absorica (Isotretinoin) Capsules USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 30 mg, 35 mg and 40 mg
|3/31/2021
|For the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in non-pregnant patients 12 years of age and older with multiple inflammatory nodules with a diameter of 5 mm or greater
|27
|203451
|
50% Dextrose Injection USP, 25 g/50 mL (0.5 g/mL), Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes
|International Medication Systems, Limited
|
50% Dextrose Injection USP, 25 g/50 mL (0.5 g/mL), Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes
|3/26/2021
|For the treatment of insulin hypoglycemia (hyperinsulinemia or insulin shock) to restore blood glucose levels and, after dilution, for intravenous infusion as a source of carbohydrate calories in patients whose oral intake is restricted or inadequate to maintain nutritional requirements
|26
|213424
|
Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 8 mg/20 mL (0.4 mg/mL), Multiple-Dose Vial
|Accord Healthcare Inc.
|
Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 8 mg/20 mL (0.4 mg/mL), Multiple-Dose Vial
|3/19/2021
|For the temporary blockade of severe or life threatening muscarinic effects
|25
|214727
|
Potassium Chloride Injection, 10 mEq/100 mL (7.45 mg/mL), 10 mEq/50 mL (14.9 mg/mL), 20 mEq/100 mL (14.9 mg/mL), 20 mEq/50 mL (29.8 mg/mL), and 40 mEq/100 mL (29.8 mg/mL) Single-Dose Containers
|Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
Potassium Chloride Injection, 10 mEq/100 mL, 10 mEq/50 mL, 20 mEq/100 mL, 20 mEq/50 mL, and 40 mEq/100 mL
|3/18/2021
|For the treatment of potassium deficiency states when oral replacement is not feasible
|24
|213523
|
Potassium Chloride in 5% Dextrose and 0.45% Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 10 mEq/1000 mL, 20 mEq/1000 mL, 30 mEq/1000 mL, and 40 mEq/1000 mL in Single-Dose Containers
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|
Potassium Chloride in 5% Dextrose and 0.45% Sodium Chloride Injection , 10 mEq/1000 mL, 20 mEq/1000 mL, 30 mEq/1000 mL, and 40 mEq/1000 mL
|3/9/2021
|For patients requiring parenteral administration of potassium chloride with minimal carbohydrate calories and sodium chloride
|23
|213445
|
Potassium Chloride in 5% Dextrose and 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 20 mEq/1,000 mL and 40 mEq/1,000 mL, Single-Dose Containers
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|
Potassium Chloride in 5% Dextrose and 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 20 mEq/1,000 mL and 40 mEq/1,000 mL
|3/9/2021
|For patients requiring parenteral administration of potassium chloride with minimal carbohydrate calories and sodium chloride
|22
|208269
|
Hydrocodone Bitartrate Extended-Release Tablets, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg and 120 mg
|Alvogen Pine Brook LLC
|
Hysingla ER (Hydrocodone Bitartrate Extended-Release) Tablets, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg and 120 mg
|3/1/2021
|For the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate
|21
|214391
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Ajanta Pharma Limited
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|20
|214387
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Aurobindo Pharma Limited
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|19
|214384
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|18
|214017
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|ScieGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|17
|213911
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Alkem Laboratories Limited
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|16
|213661
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Tasman Pharma Inc.
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|15
|213162
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|14
|212835
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|13
|211818
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|12
|211741
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|MSN Laboratories Private Limited
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|11
|211726
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 300 mg
|Annora Pharma Private Limited
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|10
|211652
|
Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Lupin Limited
|
Northera (Droxidopa) Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of orthostatic dizziness or lightheadedness in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension
|9
|211819
|
Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg
|Unichem Laboratories Limited
|
Otezla (Apremilast) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg
|2/18/2021
|For the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy
|8
|212080
|
Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.5%
|Akorn Operating Company LLC
|
Lotemax (Loteprednol) Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.5%
|2/10/2021
|For the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery
|7
|209564
|
Linaclotide Capsules, 145 mcg and 290 mcg
|Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
Linzess (Linaclotide) Capsules, 145 mcg and 290 mcg
|2/9/2021
|For the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation
|6
|210278
|
Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA
|
Qudexy XR (Topiramate Extended-Release) Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg
|2/1/2021
|For the treatment of partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 2 years of age and older; adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, or seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older; preventive treatment of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older
|5
|205971
|
Imiquimod Cream USP, 3.75%
|Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
Zyclara (Imiquimod) Cream, 3.75%
|1/26/2021
|For the topical treatment of clinically typical, visible or palpable actinic keratoses of the full face or balding scalp in immunocompetent adults; for the topical treatment of external genital and perianal warts/condyloma acuminata in patients 12 years or older
|4
|214235
|
Argatroban Injection, 50 mg/50 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Caplin Steriles Limited
|
Argatroban Injection, 50 mg/50 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|1/21/2021
|For the prophylaxis or treatment of thrombosis in adult patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; as an anticoagulant in adults patients with or at risk for HIT undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention
|3
|210473
|
Epoprostenol for Injection, 0.5 mg/Vial and 1.5 mg/Vial
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
Veletri (Epoprostenol for Injection), 0.5 mg/Vial and 1.5 mg/Vial
|1/15/2021
|For the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (WHO Group 1) to improve exercise capacity
|2
|206604
|
Ferumoxytol Injection, 510 mg Iron/17 mL (30 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials
|Sandoz Inc.
|
Feraheme (Ferumoxytol) Injection, 510 mg Iron/17 mL (30 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials
|1/15/2021
|For the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who: have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron; or who have chronic kidney disease
|1
|213256
|
Levothyroxine Sodium Capsules, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, and 125 mcg
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|
Tirosint (Levothyroxine Sodium) Capsules, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, and 125 mcg
|1/6/2021
|For adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older with hypothyroidism