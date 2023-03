Independent Investment Advisors Receives 2023 Best of Portland Award Independent Investment Advisors - Goran Ognjenovic Independent Investment Advisors

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- For two consecutive years, Independent Investment Advisors has been selected for the 2023 Best of Portland Award in the Financial Planner category by the Portland Award Program.Each year, the Portland Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Portland area a great place to live, work and play.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Portland Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Portland Award Program and data provided by third parties.About Independent Investment AdvisorsIndependent Investment Advisors is a Multifamily Wealth Management Office & Registered Investment Advisor located in Portland, OR. Independent Investment Advisors provide comprehensive financial and tax planning, advice, and investment management services. Independent Investment Advisors are independent, fiduciary fee-only advisors and work with a limited number of clients, which means a low advisor-to-client ratio, deeper relationships, custom financial plans, custom portfolios, custom risk management, and better results. Independent Investment Advisors specialize in working with small business owners, high-earning professionals, and high-net-worth clients.To learn more, please find us on Google Independent Investment Advisors9620 NE Tanasbourne DrSuite 300,Hillsboro, OR 97124971-350-8068About Portland Award ProgramThe Portland Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Portland area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Portland Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.SOURCE: Portland Award ProgramCONTACT:Portland Award ProgramEmail: PublicRelations@businesses-honor.comURL: http://www.businesses-honor.com