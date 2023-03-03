nextSource Announces Winners in our Keystone Recognition Program for Staffing Agencies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, today announces the winners in the Keystone Recognition Program. This program celebrates staffing organizations that work passionately toward providing nextSource clients with the finest available talent and outstanding customer service.



All staffing agencies who actively supported nextSource’s client programs in 2022 were eligible to participate in the program.

The Keystone Recognition Program honors exemplary staffing suppliers for exceptional performance in five categories. Suppliers were rated based on overall performance (quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost, and compliance).

The winners are…

Staffing Partner of the Year: Eclaro International Leading Diversity Partner: Eclaro International Outstanding Newcomer: 22nd Century Technologies International Partner of the Year: People 2.0 Valued Partner of the Year: Abacus



Catherine Candland, nextSource CEO, commented, “As a truly vendor-neutral provider of contingent workforce management solutions, our success is directly tied to working with the finest staffing agencies. We are thrilled to congratulate the winners of our Keystone Recognition Program. All of these organizations, and the other finalists, have demonstrated extraordinary abilities to address difficult talent sourcing challenges. Together, we will continue to explore additional ways to continually contribute to our and our clients’ success.”

nextSource honored all finalists and winners at an exclusive celebratory event held at the historic Morrison Clark Inn in Washington, D.C.

For more information, contact marketing@nextsource.com or visit our website.

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com .

