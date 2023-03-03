Survey indicates Islanders comfortable with virtual care, but want more support 

CANADA, March 3 - A survey of Islanders’ experiences with virtual health care show a large number of respondents are comfortable with the technology but would like more support in accessing it. The anonymous, voluntary survey was conducted in the summer of 2022 by Health PEI’s Virtual Care Project Coordination Centre (VCPCC) and included the feedback from a series of public meetings on virtual care.

“More than a thousand Islanders participated in this survey, and their answers were pretty clear,” said Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI. “9 in 10 people said they were comfortable using virtual health care technology and that they would use it again. They did say they would like some help with the technology, and we’re already taking steps do just that.”

Virtual care, for the purposes of this survey, was defined as a way to visit your health care team when not in-person. Virtual care uses your phone, tablet, or computer.

Highlights of the survey include:

89% of respondents were comfortable using this technology

89% of those who had accessed virtual care said they would use it again

71% said they were satisfied with their experiences with virtual care

37% said they would like online learning sessions to support virtual care

Health PEI has already acted on some of the issues brought up by the survey.

A Virtual Care Technical Support Person is now available for all Islanders – patients and providers – to help navigate virtual care and provide a human point of contact for technical solutions

Patient-focused, plain language resources about virtual care including options and preparing for a virtual visit, and frequently asked questions

Primary Care at Health PEI is working to expand services to the unaffiliated patient population

Information sharing with leaders, including Executive Leadership, across Health PEI about what Islanders have asked for and opportunities for improvement, such as improved communication about virtual care services and continued focus on equity and accessibility

“This was a really important exercise,” said Robin Laird, Director of eHealth Clinical Operations at Health PEI. “If health care on PEI is going to include virtual care, we need to know how comfortable Islanders are with accessing and using it. It’s also imperative we act on the information we’ve learned from the public. This is a great step, and I look forward to continuing this conversation with Islanders.

