Governor Abbott Touts Rural Support For Education Freedom In Amarillo

March 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night touted support among rural Texans for education freedom and school choice at a Parent Empowerment Night held at San Jacinto Christian Academy in Amarillo. In a packed school gym with more than 450 parents, students, teachers, and parent empowerment advocates, the Governor outlined his plan to expand the right of all Texas parents to choose the best education option for their child.

"No one knows better what is best for a child's success than their parents," said Governor Abbott. "From the Rio Grande Valley all the way to the Panhandle, Texans—urban, suburban, and rural—want to empower parents with the ability to choose the best education option for their child. Protecting and expanding the fundamental right parents have as the primary decisionmakers for their child is vital to the future of our state. Together, we will ensure no Texas parent is hindered from choosing the best educational opportunities that will help their child be successful."

The Governor was joined for last night's Parent Empowerment Night by State Board of Education District 15 Member Aaron Kinsey, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, San Jacinto Christian Academy Superintendent Roxanne Cheek, and other parent empowerment advocates.

While speaking at the Parent Empowerment Night, Governor Abbott pointed out that a majority of urban, suburban, and rural Texans are in favor of increasing a parent's right to make important decisions in their child's education and to have access to what is being taught. The Governor discussed plans to expand school choice options through state-funded Education Savings Accounts to every Texas student and also urged Texans to contact their local legislators to support parent empowerment and expanding education freedom in Texas.