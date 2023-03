Material Handling Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 408.13 billion at a CAGR of 6% by 2032 | PMR

Market Study on Material Handling Equipment Market: Adoption of Automated Equipment is Trending to effectively manage the Supply Chain Ecosystem

Market Study on Material Handling Equipment Market: Adoption of Automated Equipment is Trending to effectively manage the Supply Chain Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Material Handling Equipment's Market

Global Material Handling Equipment Market is estimated to be around US$ 227.9 Billion in 2022. and is ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”%to given forecast period. Asia Pacific contributes more than 35% of the market share and is growing rapidly. The e-commerce segment is expected to take a lead by contributing more than 20%.

The market is being driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for material handling equipment in the e-commerce industry, the growth of the manufacturing industry, and the need for advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of the supply chain.

Material handling equipment is a type of machinery used to move, control, store, and protect products and goods during the manufacturing, distribution, consumption, and disposal phases of the supply chain. Material handling equipment includes a wide range of tools, equipment, and systems, including conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, robotic systems, cranes, lift trucks, and other equipment.

The material handling equipment market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries such as manufacturing, construction, automotive, and logistics. The market is also being driven by the increasing trend towards automation and the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and robotics.

The Material Handling Equipment Market is a rapidly growing sector of the global economy, due to its importance in making industrial processes faster, more efficient, and cost-effective. Material handling equipment enables warehouses and distribution centers to keep up with the increasing demand for goods and services across the world, as well as enabling them to move materials quickly and safely. Material handling equipment includes items such as conveyors, hoists, cranes, palletizers, robotic arms, container handlers, forklifts and carousels. Their use has become essential on factory floors and warehouses around the world in order to improve efficiency while reducing worker fatigue.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ-

โ€ข BEUMER GROUP

โ€ข Daifuku Co., Ltd.

โ€ข Honeywell International, Inc.

โ€ข KION GROUP AG

โ€ข Mecalux, S.A.

โ€ข Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

โ€ข SSI SCHAEFER

โ€ข Swisslog Holding AG

โ€ข TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

โ€ข Vanderlande Industries B.V.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ.

๐๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the market is segmented into storage and handling equipment, industrial trucks, bulk material handling equipment, and others. The industrial trucks segment is the largest segment, accounting for more than 40% of the market share.

๐๐ฒ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, the market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, automotive, logistics, and others. The manufacturing industry is the largest end-use industry, accounting for more than 30% of the market share.

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The global material handling equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the largest market for material handling equipment, accounting for more than 40% of the market share. The market in Asia Pacific is being driven by the growth of the manufacturing industry in China and India, and the increasing adoption of automation technologies in various end-use industries. North America and Europe are also significant markets for material handling equipment, driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry and the adoption of advanced technologies.

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฌ:

โ€ข ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ: One of the primary challenges faced by the material handling equipment market is the high initial investment required to set up these systems. This can be a significant barrier for small and medium-sized businesses.

โ€ข ๐Œ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ: Material handling equipment requires regular maintenance to ensure smooth operation and avoid breakdowns. This can be a significant ongoing cost for businesses, especially if the equipment is not maintained properly.

โ€ข ๐’๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž: The material handling equipment industry requires a skilled workforce to operate and maintain the equipment. However, there is currently a shortage of skilled labor in the industry, which can make it difficult for businesses to find qualified workers.

โ€ข ๐’๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฌ: Material handling equipment can be dangerous if not operated properly, which can result in accidents and injuries. Businesses must take steps to ensure that their equipment is used safely and that workers are properly trained.

๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

โ€ข ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ: The adoption of automation and robotics in the material handling equipment industry presents a significant opportunity for growth. Automated systems can improve efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve safety.

โ€ข ๐„-๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ: The growth of the e-commerce industry is driving demand for material handling equipment, particularly in areas such as warehousing and distribution. As e-commerce continues to grow, so too will the demand for material handling equipment.

โ€ข ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ: Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America offer significant opportunities for growth in the material handling equipment market. These regions are seeing rapid industrialization and increased investment in infrastructure, which is driving demand for material handling equipment.

โ€ข ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ: The focus on sustainability presents an opportunity for businesses to invest in material handling equipment that is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. This can help businesses reduce their carbon footprint and lower their operating costs over the long term.

