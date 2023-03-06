Material Handling Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 408.13 billion at a CAGR of 6% by 2032 | PMR

Market Study on Material Handling Equipment Market: Adoption of Automated Equipment is Trending to effectively manage the Supply Chain Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Material Handling Equipment's Market

Global Material Handling Equipment Market is estimated to be around US$ 227.9 Billion in 2022. and is 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟎𝟖.𝟏𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔%to given forecast period. Asia Pacific contributes more than 35% of the market share and is growing rapidly. The e-commerce segment is expected to take a lead by contributing more than 20%.

The market is being driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for material handling equipment in the e-commerce industry, the growth of the manufacturing industry, and the need for advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of the supply chain.

Material handling equipment is a type of machinery used to move, control, store, and protect products and goods during the manufacturing, distribution, consumption, and disposal phases of the supply chain. Material handling equipment includes a wide range of tools, equipment, and systems, including conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, robotic systems, cranes, lift trucks, and other equipment.

The material handling equipment market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries such as manufacturing, construction, automotive, and logistics. The market is also being driven by the increasing trend towards automation and the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and robotics.

The Material Handling Equipment Market is a rapidly growing sector of the global economy, due to its importance in making industrial processes faster, more efficient, and cost-effective. Material handling equipment enables warehouses and distribution centers to keep up with the increasing demand for goods and services across the world, as well as enabling them to move materials quickly and safely. Material handling equipment includes items such as conveyors, hoists, cranes, palletizers, robotic arms, container handlers, forklifts and carousels. Their use has become essential on factory floors and warehouses around the world in order to improve efficiency while reducing worker fatigue.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• BEUMER GROUP

• Daifuku Co., Ltd.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• KION GROUP AG

• Mecalux, S.A.

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• SSI SCHAEFER

• Swisslog Holding AG

• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

• Vanderlande Industries B.V.

• Material Han

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲.

𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the market is segmented into storage and handling equipment, industrial trucks, bulk material handling equipment, and others. The industrial trucks segment is the largest segment, accounting for more than 40% of the market share.

𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, the market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, automotive, logistics, and others. The manufacturing industry is the largest end-use industry, accounting for more than 30% of the market share.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global material handling equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the largest market for material handling equipment, accounting for more than 40% of the market share. The market in Asia Pacific is being driven by the growth of the manufacturing industry in China and India, and the increasing adoption of automation technologies in various end-use industries. North America and Europe are also significant markets for material handling equipment, driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry and the adoption of advanced technologies.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:

• 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: One of the primary challenges faced by the material handling equipment market is the high initial investment required to set up these systems. This can be a significant barrier for small and medium-sized businesses.

• 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬: Material handling equipment requires regular maintenance to ensure smooth operation and avoid breakdowns. This can be a significant ongoing cost for businesses, especially if the equipment is not maintained properly.

• 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞: The material handling equipment industry requires a skilled workforce to operate and maintain the equipment. However, there is currently a shortage of skilled labor in the industry, which can make it difficult for businesses to find qualified workers.

• 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Material handling equipment can be dangerous if not operated properly, which can result in accidents and injuries. Businesses must take steps to ensure that their equipment is used safely and that workers are properly trained.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: The adoption of automation and robotics in the material handling equipment industry presents a significant opportunity for growth. Automated systems can improve efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve safety.

• 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: The growth of the e-commerce industry is driving demand for material handling equipment, particularly in areas such as warehousing and distribution. As e-commerce continues to grow, so too will the demand for material handling equipment.

• 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬: Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America offer significant opportunities for growth in the material handling equipment market. These regions are seeing rapid industrialization and increased investment in infrastructure, which is driving demand for material handling equipment.

• 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: The focus on sustainability presents an opportunity for businesses to invest in material handling equipment that is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. This can help businesses reduce their carbon footprint and lower their operating costs over the long term.

