Aircraft Salvage Company BAS Part Sales Announces Acquisition of White Industries

The acquisition of its oldest competitor in the aircraft used parts business provides BAS Part Sales with over a million airplane parts and 1,800 fuselages.

GREELEY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading online aircraft supply store BAS Part Sales, LLC , is pleased to announce the purchase of White Industries. Founded approximately seventy years ago, White Industries is recognized as the oldest competitor in the business, and as such, is recognized for leading the way in the salvage/used airplane parts industry. While the current owner of White Industries purchased the company for its land, (renaming it ‘Unusual Attitudes’) BAS Part Sales is making the acquisition primarily for its inventory and employees.“At BAS Part Sales, we are excited about the acquisition, and we know our customers will be thrilled with the sheer extent of the inventory we’ll have to offer,” says Jared Boles, company president. “We’re also thrilled to welcome White Industries’ employees to our team, who will no doubt enjoy being part of our intensely customer-focused culture. We’re proud of our exceptional customer service, which goes unrivaled in our industry.”Other than the vast number of airplane parts and fuselages, BAS Part Sales will gain four employees with over 80 years of aviation experience, a second location in Bates City, MO, and 90,000 square feet of warehouse space, along with 178 acres of yard for outdoor airplane and fuselage storage. The company currently has 26 employees, 48,000 sq ft of hangar, and about 10 acres of yard.Additionally, the acquisition will allow BAS Part Sales access to the business jet business.“Currently we are limited to general aviation, which is defined as piston-driven engines with propellers,” says Boles. “By acquiring White Industries, we gain access to jet engine aircraft parts and fuselages, and that is a huge step up for us. By expanding our inventory and expertise for piston engine aircraft parts for brands such as Cessna, Beechcraft, Cirrus, Mooney, and Piper, as well as expanding into jet engine aircraft parts for brands such as Learjet, Hawker, Mitsubishi, JetStar, Merlin, Beechjet, and Jetstream, we are putting even more distance between us and our competitors.”BAS Part Sales ships aviation parts of all shapes and sizes worldwide, offering an industry-leading 90-day money-back guarantee when most competitors offer none or a limited 30-day window. Over 500 5-star Google ratings attest to the company’s well-earned reputation. For more information, visit the website at https://baspartsales.com/ About the CompanyFounded over ten years ago, BAS Part Sales offers a massive inventory of airplane parts for models dating back to the 1940s. Having grown to a significant scale with an intense focus on customer service and the adaptation of technology to the industry, the company provides a modern online shopping experience in a fast and secure e-commerce store with deep details, product imagery, and easy product searching. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, free shipping, and unmatched customer service, BAS Part Sales also offers prices that are unbeatable in the used aviation parts market.