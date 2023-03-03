Galileo will be filled with water to be transported to the people of East Palestine. Galileo will be filled with water to be transported to the people of East Palestine. Logo of The Federation

Fan Organization Dedicated to Star Trek’s Federation Principles Continues Tradition of Outreach

Our mission of helping bring about a brighter future starts with helping those in need today.” — Russ Haslage, Federation President

HURON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: info@trekfederation.com, (877) 365-8735

Trek Federation Delivers Relief to East Palestine

Fan Organization Dedicated to Star Trek’s Federation Principles Continues Tradition of Outreach

HURON, OHIO: The International Federation of Trekkers, based in Huron, Ohio, is delivering water to residents of East Palestine, Ohio after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train on February 3, 2023.

“Our Galileo van will be making the trip to New Palestine to deliver water to the victims of the train derailment disaster,” says co-founder Russ Haslage. “You can help by bringing bottled water and gallons of water to Federation Headquarters, 501 Cleveland Rd W in Huron, Ohio. If we are not here, please leave your donated water in front of our facility. We are willing to make stops for large water donations while on our way to East Palestine as well.”

The journey to East Palestine is the latest in a list of humanitarian aid missions conducted by the Federation. The group is also raising funds for victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. Past projects have included raising funds for Ukrainian refugees and delivering supplies to survivors of last year’s floods in Kentucky.

Donations of funds and water can be dropped off at the offices of The Federation at 501 Cleveland Road West in Huron, Ohio. Galileo can come to donors’ locations to pick up larger donations of water on their way to East Palestine.

Founded by Gene Roddenberry and Russ Haslage in 1984, the International Federation of Trekkers gives Star Trek fans a means of serving their communities while celebrating their love for the time-honored franchise. Federation chapters participate in a range of local, national and international projects that seek to, “go places and help people.” For more information, visit https://trekfederation.com.