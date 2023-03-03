Pro Business Plans Launches ProAI: AI-Based Software for Financial Services Industry

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Business Plans is excited to introduce the launch of ProAI, its revolutionary AI-based software designed to help financial services professionals create business plans and pitch decks, and similar materials with enhanced efficiency and accuracy. ProAI is the result of Pro Business Plans' over 10 years of experience, combined with a combination of third-party AI technology such as OpenAI's GPT and in-house R&D.

ProAI has been meticulously trained with Chase Hughes and his team of AI/ML experts on over 2,000 hours of data to replicate the unique expertise offered by Pro Business Plans and easily integrate into existing workflows of financial services professionals. The initial target market of ProAI includes enterprise users in the financial services & banking industries.

According to Chase Hughes, who directed the effort of its development in conjunction with AI expert Usama Shahid, ProAI is a completely new approach and pioneering the next-generation generative AI enterprise tools by being trained on a specialized set of proprietary in-house expertise similar to other industry-specific models such as PubMedGPT and Galactica for sciences.

ProAI is designed to assist in all functions of the investor deck and business planning process including research, content, and financial analysis, in a way that seamlessly integrates into the existing workflows and software of financial analysts such as Microsoft 365 to drastically enhance their performance without jeopardizing productivity.

According to Chase Hughes, “many of the tools around content creation are poorly adaptive to existing workflows and often exist in isolation.” They are all trying to become the new standard as an alternative to Google Apps or Microsoft 365, which creates a learning curve and often sacrifices data security and reliability with a lack of reliance on enterprise infrastructure that puts companies at risk.

ProAI was in R&D for nearly two years and has been under private Alpha since Q4 of 2023. After extensive development and testing, ProAI was released under private beta for select enterprise users in Q1 of 2023 and is projected to be publicly released by Q3 of 2023. The ultimate goal is for ProAI to have full public access, with subsidized pricing for emerging economies and education sectors, however for now according to Chase Hughes, ProAI is concentrated on a limited release to better service an enterprise audience.

ProAI is intended to compete with similar tools such as Canva's 'Magic Write' and 'Notion AI', through its exclusive focus on financial services content and handling sensitive data by being AICPA SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 Type II certified. Existing tools are multipurpose and therefore challenging to meet the unique needs of those in specialized industries, especially where technical knowledge exists.

According to Pro Business Plans' CEO, Chase Hughes, “ProAI is expected to be a game-changer in the financial services industry. ProAI is not intended to replace financial analysts, but rather drastically enhance their productivity so they can better serve their customers and clients.” ProAI has different levels of automation depending on user inputs.

At its most basic level, it operates as an intelligent assistant optimized for financial services workflows. However, at a more advanced level, it can automate functions entirely that can then be reviewed and improved manually. However, the team and ProAI are working to further automate the system by building in quality control features and improving the quality of its training data.

The unfortunate challenge today, notes Chase Hughes, is that GPT in particular has been trained on historical information that may not be reliable or up-to-date. However, ProAI has already planned to release a new version based on technology pending release that will solve this problem. For research, it is crucial companies have the most reliable and authenticated data, and this is currently our top priority, says Hughes.

Generative AI tools such as GPT and DALL-E are being widely adopted across companies, further accelerated by the rapid adoption of remote work, complementing a worker’s efficiency and productivity without reliance on in-person collaboration.

Chase Hughes and Pro Business Plans are confident that its ProAI software will empower the financial services industry and provide a more efficient, accurate, and high-quality approach to creating business plans, pitch decks, and similar material to help clients of professional services firms prepare to accelerate their growth efforts. Pro Business Plans will continue to develop its software with the aim of providing the best possible tools to its customers and helping them succeed.

About Pro Business Plans

Since 2012, Pro Business Plans has helped thousands of companies from startups to Fortune 500 to accelerate their growth through market research, financial analysis, and strategic advisory services. Pro Business Plans was founded by Chase Hughes, a serial tech entrepreneur with 10 years of experience founding and scaling companies from scratch. He has been featured in global publications such as Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Yahoo News, and Market Watch, and is a member of the Forbes Business Council.