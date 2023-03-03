Hawthorne announces highest-efficiency Gavita Pro RS 2400e LED light

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hawthorne Gardening Company has launched the highly efficient Gavita® Pro RS 2400e LED light for growers in controlled environment settings.



The Gavita Pro RS 2400e offers the highest efficacy of any full spectrum DLC-listed LED fixture. Built with Gavita drivers and custom-made diodes, this fixture delivers 3.0 μmol/J efficiency at 2400 μmol/s and 3.15 μmol/J efficiency at 1700 μmol/s.



“The Gavita Pro RS 2400e combines some of the best technologies we’ve developed over the last two to three years in one fixture,” said Chris Hagedorn, Hawthorne president. “Our team has delivered impressive efficiency gains and output levels that make the 2400e stand out.”

Built with patent-pending technology, performance and reliability, the Gavita Pro RS 2400e LED provides higher light intensity to help produce higher yields. The new fixture includes an embedded adaptor, ensuring consistent light output in commercial grows. When used with the new Gavita EL3 LED Controller, the fixture can dim down to 10% and all the way to off, without efficiency loss.

Embedded sensors in the Gavita Pro RS 2400e can monitor fixture parameters, including power usage and temperature, when combined with the Gavita EL3 LED Controller. This integration increases the number of controlled fixtures while adding individual-fixture output and data logging features, including individual power metering, temperature sensor and dimming. The Gavita EL3 LED Controller also supports the Titan VPD and soil sensors which help monitor the growing environment with reliable, real-time data transfer through patent-pending CAN bus network communication protocols. The combination of the Gavita Pro RS 2400e and Gavita EL3 Controller assists with predictive maintenance while unlocking greater visibility into the performance of individual lighting fixtures.

Assembled in Temecula, California, the Gavita Pro RS 2400e LED has an IP66 waterproof rating, is ANSI/CAN/UL 8800 compliant and includes a 5-year limited warranty.

For more information on the Gavita Pro RS 2400e LED , Gavita EL3 LED Controller and other Hawthorne solutions, visit https://www.hawthornegc.com/ .

About Hawthorne

The Hawthorne Gardening Company is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in indoor and hydroponic growing. It serves growers of all sizes, from hobbyists to commercial operators, through best-in-class brands, world-class distribution, unparalleled R&D and unmatched technical services. Among its leading brands are Agrolux, Gavita, General Hydroponics, Botanicare and more. Hawthorne is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

