Correction: Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2023

/EIN News/ -- Correction: Company Announcement – No. 2 / 2023

Zealand convenes its Annual General Meeting 2023

 

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR no. 20 04 50 78) (the "Company").
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on:
 
Wednesday, March 29 2023 at 3:00 pm (CEST)

 
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of attending electronically or in person (hybrid meeting).
 
The Annual General Meeting will be held electronically via the virtual portal hosted by Computershare A/S, and physically at the Company's registered address Sydmarken 11, DK-2860 Søborg. 
 
Please find further information in the updated accompanying attachment [item 3, page 2 corrected loss figure].

