Africa Focus Group Adopts in Niamey Defeat-Daesh Coalition's Action Plan to Fight Terrorism in Continent

MOROCCO, March 3 - The Africa Focus Group under the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, co-chaired by Morocco, the United States, Italy and Niger, adopted on Thursday, at the end of its two-day meeting held in Niamey, its action plan to support African states to fight against the threats of terrorist groups and other non-state actors including separatist movements that threaten security and stability in the continent.

The Africa focus group thus consolidates the guidelines adopted by the coalition's ministerial meeting held in Marrakech in May 2022 and gives concrete expression to the priority given to the terrorist threat in Africa.

The Africa Focus Group specifically aims to enhance the fight against Daesh by engaging with the Defeat-ISIS Coalition members, coordinating with other regional and multilateral entities, countering terrorism financing, furthering stabilization efforts in liberated areas, deterring foreign terrorist fighter flows, and countering ISIS violent extremist messaging to vulnerable populations.

In this regard, the closing session of this meeting was an opportunity to emphasize the need to strengthen the efforts of the member countries of the coalition and multilateral coordination to repel terrorist attacks and threats.

The various speakers emphasized the urgency to meet the needs of countries and populations affected by terrorism, as well as addressing illegal sources of funding for terrorist threats.

They also praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco, which hosted the Coalition's ministerial meeting in May 2022, in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism and its ongoing commitment to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

A large Moroccan delegation led by the Director of Global Issues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Ismail Chekkori, took part in this meeting which follows the Group’s first plenary meeting on the African continent hosted by Marrakech last May, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Morocco's participation in the plenary meeting of the Africa Focus Group was an opportunity to reiterate the Kingdom's support and commitment to the security and stability of Africa in general, and the Sahel in particular, given the common history, strong human ties and shared interests between this region and Morocco.

