The Limitless Safe Space Of Keith Paul Philip
A powerful mind manifesting in poetry.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a person starts something, they usually think of where it’s going or when it will end. Along the way, they often ask themselves for what reason they keep going. Eventually feeling like they're losing their purpose, tired and empty.
Keith Paul Philip, as a poet and well-educated by his life experience, seldom wonders and asks if he’s in the right place where he is supposed to be. Philip strongly believes that there is something bigger than him in the universe.
On the 5th of July 2022, he published one of his books entitled “Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste”. This book inspires everyone who will get the chance to read this to love and try poetry.
He states that poetry is like a blank canvas where you can create a unique universe. A place where your imagination is the limit, never-ending, artistic, and inventive. Philip also believes that poetry is a clever and effective tool of communication to spread an idea or information.
Keith has been writing for decades and describes himself as a risk taker — is actually an inventor and entrepreneur. One of his aims is to inspire people to think positively and understand the various points of view in life.
“Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste” is available on Amazon and all leading digital bookstores and will be displayed at the Ottawa Internal Crafts and Book Expo 2023 in Downtown Ottawa Canada on March 3-5. Get your copy now!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
6473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube