Texas Cool Vests Launches Cutting-Edge Ice Vest Cooling Range
Texas Cool Vest, the leading manufacturer of ice vest cooling ranges, is now offering more diverse options to help workers in all leading domains, like healthcare, construction, law, etc., beat the summer heat and stay cool and productive. Their NASA-developed phase change material technology provides micro-thin, highly breathable materials that require little maintenance and provide wearers with unrivaled cooling comfort without compromising mobility.
The first layer of protection from ambient heat is their machine-washable, non-shrinking outer shell made of Supplex®, fire-resistant Banox®, or Poly Cotton Twill. Because they have an insulating layer, phase change material cooling packs absorb less heat from the environment. The Cool Packs use phase change material technology to actively remove body heat while maintaining a cozy temperature of 65oF. The packs expand to withstand bursting, withstand shock, and keep moving. The ice vest cooling range is intended to secure the Cool Packs while soaking away moisture from the wearer.
Furthermore, the phase change cooling pack will transition from a solid to a liquid as it absorbs heat. They can sustain the temperature throughout the transition because of the temperature-controlled conduct of phase change material technology. The duration of the process depends on the environment, the amount of work being done, and the physiology of each person.
When asked why a client should buy from Texas Cool Vests, the company stated, "that they provide ground-breaking cooling technology coupled with cutting-edge, intelligent design to produce a niche product that's unlike anything else in the industry. Furthermore, their vests are easily rechargeable. All you have to do is place them in ice water for 20 minutes or in a conventional refrigerator for around 60 minutes." Amazing, isn't it?
Texas Cool Vest ice vest cooling range is completely airtight because, unlike the other PCM vest, it won't start sweating or leaking after six months. The type of plastic used to store the chemicals is to blame for this. For this reason, they also offer a three-year warranty, and tens of thousands of vests are in use worldwide. However, this warranty does not cover punctured cool packs or damage caused by end-user negligence or abuse. They stand by their 30-day money-back guarantee at Texas Cool Vest.
Texas Cool Vests is an industry leader with over two decades of experience providing workers with personalized cooling systems. Their vests help professionals in foundries, laundries, construction projects, and bakeries—to name a few industries—who spend some part of their working day in a hot environment. With their innovative cooling technology and sophisticated, intelligent design, they have created an ice vest cooling range unlike anything else on the market.
Texas Cool Vest
+1 713-952-1983
sales@texascoolvest.com
