Origen RV Accessories Introduces SnapPads for Scissor Jacks

RV SnapPad has released a new product called SnapJack, which allows scissor jack owners to use their permanent jack pads.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origen RV Accessories LTD, the maker of RV SnapPad®, is delighted to announce the launch of their proprietary scissor jack conversion kit for travel trailers and other towables.

SnapJack™ is the industry's first scissor jack permanent jack pad modification, allowing for the replacement of typical OEM bowtie feet with a custom metal jack, the necessary hardware, and a pre-equipped, permanently installed SnapPad®.

When asked about the launch of this unique new product line, Rob Crist, CSO at RV SnapPad®, said, "It's finally here, the highly anticipated scissor jack conversion kit. I believe this will change the landscape for travel trailer owners. It has been years in the making, but we are thrilled with the development of this highly requested aftermarket accessory."

After two years of development, SnapJack™ will launch with two SKUs (2500 & 5000), each engineered for different weight ratings of scissor jacks. Now, owners of trailers that feature a scissor jack leveling system can enjoy the benefits of permanent jack pads.

SnapJack™ marks the fifth product launch for Origen RV Accessories in the last six months. When asked, RV SnapPad CEO Devon Wilson said, "There's been little innovation of scissor jacks in the 100 years since the original design. We're excited to unveil our beneficial addition to this RV industry staple that allows most travel trailer users to experience the benefits of SnapPads®."

