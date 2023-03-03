Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,276 in the last 365 days.

Kingdom Ombudsman Meets with IOI President

Kingdom Ombudsman Meets with IOI President

MOROCCO, March 3 - The Ombudsman of the Kingdom, Mohamed Benalilou, met, Thursday in Rabat, with the Western Australian Ombudsman and President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), Chris Field, on the sidelines of his participation in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Institution of the Kingdom's Ombudsman.

The meeting was an opportunity for both parties to discuss the steps of the adoption of the resolution 77/224 of the United Nations General Assembly on "the role of Ombudsman institutions and mediators in the promotion and protection of human rights, good governance and the rule of law", said the Ombudsman Institution in a statement.

Other issues were discussed at this meeting, namely ways to develop cooperation prospects for the support of mediation and Ombudsmen institutions around the world and the examination of opportunities for inclusion of Arab countries in the IOI with the adoption of Arabic among the official languages, in order to ensure better communication between these institutions, the same source added.

The Ombudsman of the Kingdom affirmed the readiness of Morocco to support the next steps to find a place for the Ombudsmen within the mechanisms of the United Nations, the Institution added.

MAP: 02 March 2023

You just read:

Kingdom Ombudsman Meets with IOI President

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more