Kingdom Ombudsman Meets with IOI President

MOROCCO, March 3 - The Ombudsman of the Kingdom, Mohamed Benalilou, met, Thursday in Rabat, with the Western Australian Ombudsman and President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), Chris Field, on the sidelines of his participation in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Institution of the Kingdom's Ombudsman.

The meeting was an opportunity for both parties to discuss the steps of the adoption of the resolution 77/224 of the United Nations General Assembly on "the role of Ombudsman institutions and mediators in the promotion and protection of human rights, good governance and the rule of law", said the Ombudsman Institution in a statement.

Other issues were discussed at this meeting, namely ways to develop cooperation prospects for the support of mediation and Ombudsmen institutions around the world and the examination of opportunities for inclusion of Arab countries in the IOI with the adoption of Arabic among the official languages, in order to ensure better communication between these institutions, the same source added.

The Ombudsman of the Kingdom affirmed the readiness of Morocco to support the next steps to find a place for the Ombudsmen within the mechanisms of the United Nations, the Institution added.

