Dermatology Treatment Devices Market to Reach US$ 8,800.07 million by 2028 at 6.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The attraction of Consumers Toward Beauty and Wellness Emerging as a Prevalent Trend in the Dermatology Treatment Devices Market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new market research study on “Dermatology Treatment Devices Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 8,800.07 million by 2027 from US$ 5,320.73 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Factors such as rising prevalence of skin issues and technological advancements in dermatology treatment devices boost the growth of the market. However, the risk of undesirable side effects associated with the use of dermatology treatment devices hinders the market growth.

The dermatology treatment devices market, by application, is segmented into skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scar, warts and skin tags, hyperpigmentation and vascular lesions, acne, tattoo removal, and hyperhidrosis. The skin rejuvenation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the hair removal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Long working hours and changing lifestyle have contributed significantly to rise in stress levels, impacting the appearance of individuals, especially affecting their skin and hair. Also, the increasing pollution levels exert detrimental effects on an individual’s physical appearance. RF roller and blue light devices can be used to manage acne problems caused by changes in environment or life styles. Customers are keen to experience beauty and wellness services to rejuvenate their body. Thus, international grooming products, as well as services offered at home, have gained popularity to a great extent.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China). The impacts of this outbreak are being felt across several markets in the world. The demand for dermatology treatment devices has reduced amid this global crisis due to a significant shift in the focus toward the management, treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The pandemic is continuing to worsen around the world leading to massive disruptions in global supply chains, consumer markets, and economies, and these conditions are also restraining the growth of the dermatology treatment devices market.

Cutera Inc.; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Sciton, Inc.; Lumenis; Alma Lasers; Cynosure, Candela Corporation; Biofrontera Ag; Avita Medical; and PhotoMedex are among the leading companies operating in the dermatology treatment devices market.

The report segments global dermatology treatment devices market as follows:

By ProductType
• Lasers
• Light Therapy Devices
• Cryotherapy Devices
• Microdermabrasion Devices
• Energy-Based Therapy Devices
• Microneedling

By Application
• Skin Resurfacing
• Skin Rejuvenation
• Hair Removal
• Psoriasis
• Scars
• Warts and Skin Tags
• Hyperpigmentation and Vascular Lesions
• Acne
• Tattoo Removal
• Hyperhidrosis

By End User
• Hospitals
• Spa Clinics
• Dermatology Clinics
• Surgical Centers

By Geography
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico

Europe
• France
• Germany
• UK
• Spain
• Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC)
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia
• South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)
• Brazil
• Argentina

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

